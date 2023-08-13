Works of art in decoration: how to incorporate and enhance the pieces

A inner decoration it is an artistic manifestation in itself, where each choice of color, furniture and accessory contributes to the creation of a unique and receptive environment. Among the most powerful elements in creating a visually appealing and expressive space are: works of art in decoration.

The incorporation of works in different spaces can transform the atmosphere of a room, adding personality, depth and emotion. Below, we bring 10 valuable tips on how to incorporate these pieces into different environments, bringing more customization and creativity to the home. Check out:

1. Choose art with intention

Before starting to decorate with works of art, it is important to define the intention behind the choice of each piece. Artwork can convey different emotions and styles, from classic to contemporary, from abstract to figurative. Think about the message you want to convey in the space and choose artwork that consistently reflects that message.

2. Create a focal point

Creating a highlight for an iconic work is a valuable tip (Project by the Korman Arquitetos office) (Gui Morelli/Disclosure)

One of the most effective ways to incorporate artwork into a room is to use it as a focal point. Choose a prominent wall or empty space and place an accent piece.

Not only will this attract attention, but it will also serve as an anchor for the rest of your decor. It could be a stunning painting, an intriguing sculpture, or even a composition of several smaller pieces.

3. Combine colors and themes

It is important to define a style and color palette to choose the right pieces (Korman Arquitetos/Disclosure)

“Art deals with subjective, sensitive and diverse themes, each person reads a work in a particular way and some works reverberate in us and others do not. When we identify with the work and decide to take it to our home, we signal part of our personality.” Vinícius Brito, curator of the Casa Albuquerque gallery

The combination of colors and themes between the works of art and the environment is crucial to create a visual harmony. Think about the space’s predominant color palette and choose artwork that contains elements of that palette.

Also, consider the overall theme of the decor. For example, in a contemporary setting, an abstract artwork might be more appropriate, while in a classic space, a traditional figurative painting might be a better fit.

But it’s important not to let the combination guide creativity. As stated Vinicius Britocurator of the Casa Albuquerque art gallery (@casa_albuquerque), art deals with particularities.

“I believe that our choice of acquisition and insertion of works of art should not be based initially on the combination of pieces with the environment. Art deals with subjective, sensitive and diverse themes, each person reads a work in a particular way and some reverberate in us, and others do not. When we identify with the work and decide to take it to our home, we signal part of our personality, thus leaving the wall or environment with our signature. Once that process happens, we turn to the composition exercises covered in the previous questions.”

4. Play with sizes and proportions

“Each piece represents an artist, style and unique allusions that can reveal even more than is expected from the resident, and that will certainly bring color, texture, style and structure when well-positioned, can become the highlight of the place. or be a charming addition to the décor.” Ieda and Carina Korman, architects

Varying sizes and proportions is an effective technique for adding dynamism and visual interest. Combine pieces of different sizes and shapes to create a visually pleasing composition. An asymmetrical arrangement of paintings or sculptures can add a touch of creativity and originality to the space.

As advised by architects Jeddah by Carina Kormanfrom the office Korman Arquitetos, when choosing a more artistic decor, it is important to keep in mind the size and shape of the available space, as large pieces of art can saturate a small space, while smaller pieces remain invisible in larger areas.

5. Mix different works and textures

In addition to paintings, vintage pieces, such as typewriters, can also become decoration (Project by the Korman Arquitetos office) (JPImage/Disclosure)

The mixture can enrich the aesthetics of the environment. Combine oil paintings, photographs, prints and even three-dimensional pieces such as ceramics or metal sculptures. This diversity of elements can add depth and complexity to the decor, making it more engaging and intriguing.

6. Consider the height of the frame

The height at which you place your artwork is important for optimal viewing and impact. In general, the artwork should be positioned at eye level, which is usually around 1.60m off the ground. However, in spaces with high ceilings, you can experiment with hanging artwork a little higher to create a sense of spaciousness.

Another important tip is not to get caught up in making everything so perfectly aligned. “It is common to think that the works must necessarily be centralized with the furniture in the room, be it a sofa, chairs or tables. One option is to move the work in the composition, either aligned with the ends of the furniture or even arranged and/or supported on shelves, shelves or niches”, advises the curator Vinicius Brito.

7. Bet on creating a gallery wall

The gallery wall is a good way to start composing with paintings and works of art (Gui Morelli/Press Release)

“The main wall, that is, the first wall that the person looks at when entering the room, is the most suitable for the gallery wall.” Bia Venancio, architect

One gallery wall it’s a great way to display multiple pieces of art in one area. You can create a gallery of frames with different frames, different sizes and different styles.

Arrange the pieces in a balanced way, considering the spacing between them. Not only will this fill in an empty wall, it will also create an intriguing focal point.

“A tip for not leaving the wall polluted is to standardize three types of frames or maintain a pattern of the painting style or even the color palette. Also, before you nail the pictures to the wall, it’s worth cutting brown paper with the sizes and testing them, as well as deciding how you want to organize them: aligning along the axis or framing all of them inside an imaginary rectangle”, recommends the architect Bia Venânciodo Tune Architecturean office that is part of Archademy Distrito Federal.

8. Lighting for works of art

Enhance paintings and other design pieces with good lighting (Project by Tune Arquitetura) (Júlia Tótoli/Disclosure)

Lighting is crucial to make your artwork stand out. Use directional lights or spots to highlight pieces effectively. She can also play with shadows and highlights, adding dimension and drama to the space.

The architects at Korman Arquitetos reinforce the power of directed lighting, which is also valid for giving prestige to works. “For example, using built-in lights to highlight the entire wall of a photographic gallery wall”, they advise.

9. Think beyond the walls

Don’t limit incorporating artwork to walls only. Furniture such as coffee tables, shelves and sideboards can also be excellent platforms for displaying artistic pieces. Sculptures, decorative vases, or even art books can be carefully arranged to create a captivating look.

In addition, it is possible to get out of the obvious also in relation to the room. Why limit yourself to the living room and bedroom, for example? “Incorporating a touch of art into interior decor ensures greater importance and appreciation of environments, whatever they may be”, defines architect Carina Korman. For a better understanding and choice, she gives tips for each room:

Kitchen: consider the gastronomic theme and architectural style of the kitchen when choosing the item: vintage paintings or engravings are good choices;

Hall: look for a striking and inviting piece that can receive visitors with its display, such as paintings, photographs and sculptures;

Salas e livings: creativity without measure! It is possible to mix all kinds of works and create a private exhibition or a gallery wall with photographs, oil and acrylic paintings, abstract arts and natural elements;

bathrooms: beware of humidity, use pieces of materials resistant to steam, as paintings can be lost over time;

bedrooms: more intimate environments can reserve more personal and affective pieces for the resident, in different colors and textures.

In addition, according to architect Bia Venâncio, the bathroom is usually a less obvious environment, but one that usually embraces a work very well thanks to the trend of “mirror selfie” (self-portrait done in a mirror). “Delicate sculptures can replace paintings and, in some cases, handmade paintings translate the resident’s profile very well”.

10. Personalize

A touch of personality is essential to create a unique décor (Project by Korman Arquitetos office) (Gui Morelli/Press Release)

Consider adding a personal touch to the decor by ordering or creating your own artwork. This can be especially significant in intimate spaces like bedrooms and offices. Personalized artwork can reflect your passions, memories and individuality, making the decor truly unique.

Regarding the search for personalization, Ieda Korman reinforces the importance of choosing items with meaning, because, according to her, “nothing better than art to show the best of us, and the choice of each piece will reflect a little of who is the inhabitant of that place”. However, the architect warns: “You have to choose wisely to combine harmoniously with the rest of the space. Everything is allowed, but not everything will be good”.

Finally, remember that there are no hard and fast rules in art decorating; the process is a creative journey that should reflect your individuality and personal style.

