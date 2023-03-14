The Argentine coach of the Colombian soccer team, Néstor Lorenzo, summoned 25 players today, including the respective strikers from Racing Club and Talleres. Johan Carbonero and Diego Valoyes, for the FIFA date next week and the following, in which they will face South Korea on the 24th and Japan on the 28th.

These attackers were the only two that Lorenzo called from Argentine soccer teams, so Boca Juniors, River Plate and San Lorenzo, which also has “summonable” players, will not have casualties the following weekend.

While among those mentioned are players with an important past in Argentine soccer, such as the cases of James Rodríguez, champion with Banfield, and the former River Plate, Radamel Falcao García, Juan Fernando Quintero, Jorge Carrascal and Rafael Santos Borré.

The complete list of summoned is the following:

Archers: Álvaro Montero (Millionaires), Camilo Vargas (Atlas) and Devis Vásquez (Milan).

Álvaro Montero (Millionaires), Camilo Vargas (Atlas) and Devis Vásquez (Milan). Defenders: Carlos Cuesta (Genk), Daniel Muñoz (Genk), Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Deiver Machado (Lens), Jhon Lucumí (Bologna), Juan David Mosquera (Portland Timbers), Johan Mojica (Villarreal) and Alexis Pérez (Giresunspor).

Carlos Cuesta (Genk), Daniel Muñoz (Genk), Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Deiver Machado (Lens), Jhon Lucumí (Bologna), Juan David Mosquera (Portland Timbers), Johan Mojica (Villarreal) and Alexis Pérez (Giresunspor). Midfielders: James Rodriguez (Olympiacos), Dylan Borrero (New England Revolution), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth), Juan Fernando Quintero (Junior FC), Nelson Palacio (National Athletic), Kevin Chestnut (Golden Eagles), Matheus Uribe (Porto) and Jorge Carrascal (CSKA Moscow).

James Rodriguez (Olympiacos), Dylan Borrero (New England Revolution), Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth), Juan Fernando Quintero (Junior FC), Nelson Palacio (National Athletic), Kevin Chestnut (Golden Eagles), Matheus Uribe (Porto) and Jorge Carrascal (CSKA Moscow). strikers: Diego Valoyes (Workshops)Radamel Falcao García (Rayo Vallecano), Jhon Arias (Fluminense), Jhon Jáder Durán (Aston Villa), Johan Carbonero (Racing Club) and Rafael Santos Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt).

