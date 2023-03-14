In our efforts to increase safety in health care, we are not only working closely with the WHO on Corona. The Decade of Patient Safety proclaimed there has set itself ambitious goals with German participation – the Global Patient Safety Action Plan 2021-2030. Avoidable patient safety violations should be avoided completely in the long term.

At the same time, on the basis of a study initiated by the Federal Ministry of Health, we are examining how preventive measures for health workers, who are particularly under pressure during the pandemic, can be better implemented legally.