England/South London-based alternative rock band World News has released the music video for their new single ‘Wrapped in Gold’ released on March 16th through Pie & Mash!

The director is Teddy Hansen.

World News is a trio of Alex Evans, Rory Evans, and Malte Henning. This is the band whose debut EP “Jobs And Money” released in 2020 was good.

“‘Wrapped In Gold’ questions the often mistaken correlating exclusivity of physical things and happiness,” “We aren’t there yet, but who cares because the grass isn’t always greener, it’s just different.” – Alex Evans

