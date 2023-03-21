Asuncion, National Radio.-The Paraguayan band Kchiporros performed last Saturday, March 18, at the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina, held at the San Isidro Hippodrome in the Argentine capital.

With a show in which nothing was saved, the national band took a fleeting tour of its entire musical history, with a staging and an impeccable sound to which we are already accustomed, getting into the pocket of the hundreds of people who they did not hesitate to dance with them and sing verses of their songs; some even raising the Paraguayan flag high.

After the release of their latest single En Las Calles, in which they show new sounds and a more refined sensibility, Kchiporros continues to reap milestones in their career, thus becoming the national band with the greatest international projection and reach, like whoever likes it. something that fills our country with pride, hoping that this is the spearhead so that later on other bands can also go on this and other big stages in Latin America and the world.