by admin
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will not appear in Islamabad courts tomorrow (Thursday) due to security reasons.
According to the details, sources say that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided not to go to Islamabad tomorrow after consulting his legal team and senior leadership.
According to sources, Imran Khan was briefed on the security situation by his team, after which the senior leadership opined that there are security threats, so he should not go to Islamabad tomorrow.
