A few hours ago Apple has the next generation MacBook Pro with new M2 processors and officially introduced the Mac Mini. With the brand new products, the focus is primarily on the M2 Apple Chips as well as a top battery life – The manufacturer describes them as “so powerful and efficient like never”.

The presentation of the new MacBooks and the Mac Mini was all about one thing: the brand new Apple chips. There are two of them, namely the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. The MacBook Pro is then said to come with both M2 Pro and M2 Max in sizes of either 14 or 16 inches for sale, M2 Pro is available for the Mac Mini.

Apple also has the introductory video the newcomer gave everything and a almost 20 minute video published. If you don’t want to see everything, you can find them here in our post Kurzversion with the most important facts.

M2 Pro

Die most important key points to the M2 Pro are:

up to 12 core CPU

up to 19-core GPU

up to 32 GB of shared memory

Support for up to two external displays

200 GB/s memory bandwidth

M2 Max

The M2 Max is supposed to convince with:

12-Core CPU

up to 38-core GPU

up to 96 GB of shared memory

Support for up to four external displays

400 GB/s memory bandwidth

MacBook Pro

As mentioned, it will be the MacBook Pro in the 14 and 16 inch version give. With the latter, Apple advertises with the “longest battery life ever in a Mac”namely with up to 22 hours video playback and up to 15 hours wireless surfing. With the 14-inch model, up to 18 hours video playback and up to 12 hours wireless surfing possible.

The display case is meant to be just tight four millimeters thin and with one LCD Panel be equipped. Among other things, the following is promised:

1000 nits of continuous brightness

1600 nits peak brightness

10,000 built-in mini LEDs

Contrast ratio of one million to 1

A billion colors

In addition, the new MacBook has a 1080p Kameraa ring of three The microphone and one 6 speaker system for full sound and 3D audio. thanks to the Touch ID function you can unlock the Mac with your fingerprint, use Apple Pay and identify yourself during login procedures.

Prices and Availability

The models can already be Online shop can be pre-ordered from Apple – officially they are available from 24.1.2023. Both 14 and 16 inch models are available in different colors Space gray and silver. The prices see next usual high like this:

14 inch with M2 Pro and 512 GB SSD memory: 2399 Euro

14 inch with M2 Pro and 1 TB SSD storage: 2999 Euro

14 inch with M2 Max and 1 TB SSD storage: 3699 Euro

16 inch with M2 Pro and 512 GB SSD memory: 2999 Euro

16 inch with M2 Pro and 1 TB SSD storage: 3229 Euro

16 inch with M2 Max and 1 TB SSD storage: 4149 Euro

Im scope of delivery is next to the Mac another two meters long USB-C MagSafe 3 cable and a USB-C Power Adapter contain.

Those: apple.com