If you want to carry out a deacidification, intestinal cleansing, lymphatic cleansing, liver cleansing, kidney cleansing or detoxification, then it is usually not enough to take the appropriate preparations, implement special massages and move. The accompanying nutrition is also important here, even decisive. Otherwise the purification will not work.

Because if more and more unhealthy, stressful and thus acid-forming foods arrive in the body, they inhibit purification or the organism does not even get into purification mode. In this case, he still has enough to do with the processing and detoxification of the usual diet and can not or only little care about the reduction and elimination of contaminated sites. For this reason, an internal cleansing always requires a sensible nutrition plan, e.g. B. our basic diet plan for detoxification.

The 7-day nutrition plan with purely alkaline nutrition

Our 7-day nutrition plan shows you how you can eat purely alkaline food for 7 days and thus support your detoxification in the best possible way. Because the purely alkaline diet is the lightest form of nutrition. It relieves and enables the body’s own detoxification. At the same time, it activates detoxification and purification, as it provides detoxifying plant substances (e.g. chlorophyll, quercetin, carotenoids, etc.) and plenty of vitamins and plant water (plant-based food is very water-rich, but at the same time also rich in minerals).

This is how alkaline nutrition works

If you have not yet dealt with alkaline nutrition, you will find the appropriate detailed information in our article on alkaline nutrition and of course in our acid-base table, which explains which foods can be eaten in a purely alkaline diet and which not.

Alkaline fasting with our alkaline nutrition plan

Even if you “only” eat alkaline and do not take any other detoxifying, gut-cleansing or liver-cleansing detoxification measures, then this is also a form of detoxification. In this case one speaks of the so-called alkaline fasting. Our basic nutritional plan here is basically a nutritional plan for 7 days of alkaline fasting.

The 7-day basic nutrition plan: the rules

The purely alkaline diet that you will implement with our 7-day alkaline diet plan is based on the following rules:

purely plant-based, i.e. vegan Grain-free, therefore also wheat-free gluten free free from legumes and nuts has an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effect consists primarily of fresh ingredients such as fruit, vegetables, salads, potatoes, chestnuts and seedlings contains hardly any industrially processed products; Exceptions are almond butter, almond cream, tiger nuts, yacon syrup, yeast flakes and the spices used contains no meat and milk products, white flour products, sweets, soft drinks and other ready-made drinks

Our selected recipes are characterized by excellent taste, which is due to the fact that our chefs developed the recipes very carefully, with the focus not only on health, but also on enjoyment.

Eat excess of bases after alkaline diet

The alkaline diet is the optimal diet for a detoxification cure. In the long run, however, it is difficult to supply yourself with all the nutrients and vital substances in the required quantities with this form of nutrition alone. The healthy diet that should be carried out in the long term is therefore the base excess diet. In addition to the ingredients of alkaline nutrition, it also contains legumes, whole grains (whole grain pasta, whole grain bread, etc.), pseudo grains, soy products (tempeh, tofu, etc.), nuts, seeds and oilseeds (linseed, sesame, sunflower seeds).

With our 4-week base excess detoxification cure, you will learn how to maintain a healthy, plant-based diet rich in vital substances. You can very well connect the 4 weeks to your basic week. The recipes taste so good that there will be few, if any, relapses into the old diet.

A notice: If you want to find out more about what waste products are and whether they even exist, read on here: What waste products do in the body