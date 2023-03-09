Home News These are the roads affected at this time by feminist marches
These are the roads affected at this time by feminist marches

The capital of the country lives a new day of mobilizations, this time it is a feminist march due to the high rates of violence that have occurred during the past year and this 2023 towards women, in turn, they call for gender equality taking advantage of the commemoration of International Women’s Day.

Recently, Transmilenio reported that the Calle 26 trunk line, from Portal El Dorado to the Recinto Ferial station, as well as the food service of this portal, provide their usual service.

On the other hand, on Av. Primero de Mayo with Carrera 27, there are intermittent blockages.

Blocks are also registered in:

  • Carrera 7 with calle 36
  • Carrera 5 with calle 26
  • Carrera 3 with calle 19

According to the recent report from the Ministry of Mobility, he arrived at the Memory Center on Calle 26 with Carrera 19B. Traffic on Av. El Dorado was normalized.

The feminist marches began on Calle 72 with Carrera 11, the same and for several hours the road is being affected in the East-West direction.

On the other hand, Transmilenio has reported that up to now the services and trunk lines have not been affected in their operation.

[12:48 p.m.] #At this time | #GerenciaEnVía reports that the demonstration is advancing along 72nd Street with Carrera 11, in the East – West direction, affecting the roadway.

Authorities accompany. pic.twitter.com/KiCDf5kFJp

— Bogota Transit (@BogotaTransito) March 8, 2023

News in development…

