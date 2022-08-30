Listen to the audio version of the article

The school is preparing for the return of students, leaving behind the restrictions that have characterized the long period of Covid: under the new rules there will be no Dad, you can enter the classroom without a mask (mandatory only for students and school staff at risk ), there is no temperature measurement at the entrance. For some, the low number of vaccinations in the school population is weighing on the recovery: in the 5-11 and 12-year age groups there are a total of 2.8 million students who have not yet received the anti-Covid vaccination. Two territories in particular pay for the greater delay: the autonomous province of Bolzano and the Marche region.

Between 5 and 11 years 2.2 million at zero doses

In the age group from 5 to 11, according to Lab24, the percentage of those who are fully vaccinated is 35.1%, while the “no dose” category corresponds to 61.6% of the audience, equal to 2.253 millions of girls and boys. As always, there are great territorial differences. In the autonomous province of Bolzano the unvaccinated almost 80% and also in the Marche 77.4% of the pupils are at zero doses. But worse than the Italian average are Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Piedmont, Campania, the autonomous province of Trento, Veneto and Abruzzo. The most virtuous is Péuglia, the only region in which less than half (46%) are not cavvinati between the years and the years.

12-19 age group: 13.4% never vaccinated

Moving on to the group of older students (with a degree of approximation because children up to 19 are also included) the percentage of non-vaccinated falls to 13.4% which corresponds to 620 thousand students. Also in this case Bolzano and Marche are the territories where the number of those who have not received the vaccine is the highest: respectively 18.1% and 17.8%.