Home News Back to school, over 4 million unvaccinated students: these are the regions that are lagging behind
News

Back to school, over 4 million unvaccinated students: these are the regions that are lagging behind

by admin
Back to school, over 4 million unvaccinated students: these are the regions that are lagging behind

The school is preparing for the return of students, leaving behind the restrictions that have characterized the long period of Covid: under the new rules there will be no Dad, you can enter the classroom without a mask (mandatory only for students and school staff at risk ), there is no temperature measurement at the entrance. For some, the low number of vaccinations in the school population is weighing on the recovery: in the 5-11 and 12-year age groups there are a total of 2.8 million students who have not yet received the anti-Covid vaccination. Two territories in particular pay for the greater delay: the autonomous province of Bolzano and the Marche region.

Between 5 and 11 years 2.2 million at zero doses

In the age group from 5 to 11, according to Lab24, the percentage of those who are fully vaccinated is 35.1%, while the “no dose” category corresponds to 61.6% of the audience, equal to 2.253 millions of girls and boys. As always, there are great territorial differences. In the autonomous province of Bolzano the unvaccinated almost 80% and also in the Marche 77.4% of the pupils are at zero doses. But worse than the Italian average are Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Piedmont, Campania, the autonomous province of Trento, Veneto and Abruzzo. The most virtuous is Péuglia, the only region in which less than half (46%) are not cavvinati between the years and the years.

12-19 age group: 13.4% never vaccinated

Moving on to the group of older students (with a degree of approximation because children up to 19 are also included) the percentage of non-vaccinated falls to 13.4% which corresponds to 620 thousand students. Also in this case Bolzano and Marche are the territories where the number of those who have not received the vaccine is the highest: respectively 18.1% and 17.8%.

You may also like

Filling the Cyberspace with Advanced Culture and the...

Lake Maggiore, collision between a motorboat and a...

What signal did the CCP send a special...

Hydrospeed in the river, the 25-year-old gets stuck...

How to prevent the invasion of alien species...

Martina Berluti, who died at 17 after falling...

Twitter: social down in the night in different...

Covid in Lombardy, the epidemiologist La Vecchia: “A...

Back to school, inflation in the folder: “Only...

The number of packaging layers for moon cakes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy