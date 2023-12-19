Worship the Wind: A Musical Tribute to the Yangtze River Ecology

Wuhan Song and Dance Theater Unveils Environmental-Style Resident Musical “Worship the Wind”

Hubei Daily News (Reporter Wang Lilue, Correspondent Xia Chen) On the morning of December 12, the environmental-style resident musical “Worship the Wind” was unveiled at the Wuhan Song and Dance Theater. The musical, directed by the Wuhan Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau and created and performed by Wuhan Song and Dance Theater Co., Ltd., held a media meeting and theme song release.

The musical tells the story of two brothers, Ah Jiang and Ah Feng, who grew up by the river. Despite their shared upbringing, they took different paths in their lives – one continuing the labor tradition of their ancestors as a fisherman, while the other became an environmental photographer walking along the Yangtze River.

Chief director Leng Jiahua explained that “Worship the Wind” is an environmental resident musical with the national implementation of the Yangtze River Conservation Strategy as its backdrop. The play focuses on the protection of the finless porpoise and aims to resonate with the aesthetic taste of contemporary young people. It is set against the ecology of the Yangtze River Basin, combining various artistic elements, melodious songs, powerful performances, and high-tech stage effects and lighting design to bring the Yangtze River ecology to life.

The theme song, also titled “Worship the Wind”, was composed by Mainland China songwriter and music producer Tan Xuan. The song, which features a minor key and a three-section structure, conveys reverence for nature and the importance of environmental awareness. The play is set to be the key production for Wuhan Song and Dance Theater in 2023.

The musical’s creator hopes that through “Worship the Wind”, the audience will not only appreciate the art but also understand the importance of the Yangtze River ecology. Additionally, the play aims to enhance the public’s environmental awareness and encourage action to protect the Yangtze River ecology and finless porpoises.

Rehearsals for the musical have already commenced, and it is scheduled to be performed on December 29 and 30 in the newly built immersive concert hall of Wuhan Song and Dance Theater.

Share this: Facebook

X

