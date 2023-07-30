Wu Dairong’s Restaurant Sponsors “Burning Our Brother Concert” in Malaysia

Hong Kong actor, Wu Dairong, known for his villainous roles, has recently gained attention for his sponsorship of the “Burning Our Brother Concert” in Malaysia. The 63-year-old actor, who is currently based in Malaysia with his family, has successfully established a chain of restaurants in the country, alongside his wife, Zhong Shuhui.

Wu Dairong and Zhong Shuhui have been married for 28 years and have a son together. Throughout their marriage, the family has relocated numerous times, residing in various cities such as Panyu, Thailand, Singapore, and now, Penang. They only return to Hong Kong for work purposes.

Since their move to Malaysia, Wu Dairong and his friends have opened four chain restaurants in the past six months. Reports suggest that Wu’s wife has also made a small investment in the business. The restaurant is said to offer affordable prices, drawing in a favorable response from the local community. It is also worth noting that the restaurant has attracted celebrity customers, including Chen Baixiang and other star football teams.

In recent news, Wu Dairong has been spotted singing while acting. Netizens were impressed by his rendition of Eason Chan’s “Under Mount Fuji.” It seems that Wu Dairong’s talents extend beyond acting, as he gained praise for his singing abilities. This has further fueled anticipation among fans, as Wu Dairong is set to appear at the “Burning Our Brother Concert” in Malaysia alongside renowned artists such as Zhang Zhilin, Xie Tianhua, Liang Hanwen, Lin Xiaofeng, and Wu Zhuoxi. Wu Dairong’s restaurant is proud to be one of the sponsors of this highly anticipated event.

The husband and wife duo’s restaurant venture has been successful thus far, with four branches currently in operation. Zhong Shuhui’s signature dishes are a hit among patrons. Their business endeavors in Malaysia have been met with positive reception, leading Wu Dairong to express aspirations of expanding the franchise into Hong Kong.

As the “Burning Our Brother Concert” approaches, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Wu Dairong’s performance on the big stage. The actor’s involvement in both the concert and the restaurant sponsorship showcases his dedication to supporting the local arts scene in Malaysia.

Overall, Wu Dairong’s foray into the restaurant business and his sponsorship of the “Burning Our Brother Concert” highlights his multifaceted talents and his commitment to the communities he inhabits.

