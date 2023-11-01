Wujin District Transforms Theatres into Engaging Spaces of Urban Civilization with ‘Civilization in Light and Shadow+’ Project

Wujin District in China has launched a unique project this year called “Civilization in Light and Shadow+”. The project aims to upgrade and renovate theaters in the district to showcase the power of light and shadow in resonance with the new trend of civilization. So far, 14 theaters have been successfully upgraded and renovated, allowing the integration of light and shadow with the concept of civilization.

The Propaganda Department of the Wujin District Party Committee revealed that as part of the project, the district has focused on building 10 unique theme theaters in the central city and 4 “one town, one product” themed theaters in the towns. Each of these theme theaters is designed to create a space that resonates with a specific theme. For instance, Suning Cinema focuses on the theme of “rule of law” and promotes the spirit of the Constitution. Baichuan Cinema utilizes popular image intellectual properties like “Xiaowu,” “Xiaojin,” and “Little Water Drop” to showcase the new era civilization practice. Wujin Wanda Cinema, on the other hand, uses the cartoon image of “Wu Xiaojing,” the spokesperson for Wujin District’s ecological civilization construction. Through the combination of “light and shadow + entity,” the cinema encourages citizens to adopt a green and low-carbon lifestyle.

Adding to the creative mix, Wujin District and Changzhou Hengdian Cinema City jointly built the city’s first “Internet Civilization” themed cinema. Located close to Changzhou Science and Education City, the theater caters to a large number of student moviegoers. To create an immersive experience, the cinema has exclusive seat covers and incorporates elements of internet civilization. The cinema features theme check-ins, online law popularization cartoons, and short videos to engage young people in promoting online civilization.

Wujin District has ambitious plans for its cultural front. It aims to use the diverse range of online and offline cultural activities to create a “cultural living room” that meets the public cultural needs of the masses. With its focus on cinemas and public spaces, the district aims to provide a platform for citizens to participate in and contribute to the promotion of civilization both in physical and virtual spaces.

The cinema project in Wujin District highlights the importance of integrating entertainment and cultural experiences with the concept of civilization. It recognizes that the power of light and shadow can be utilized to educate and engage audiences in various aspects of urban civilization. Through these themed theaters and unique initiatives like the “Internet Civilization” cinema, Wujin District is set to lead the way in promoting a harmonious and progressive society.

