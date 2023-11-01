“Borrowing a “Golden Chicken” to Hatch a “Golden Egg”: Xiamen Film Shortlisted for Golden Rooster Award”

Xiamen, China – In a groundbreaking achievement, a film produced in Xiamen has been shortlisted for the prestigious Golden Rooster Award for the first time. The film, titled “China Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack,” has received nominations in four categories, including Best Feature Film and Best Director.

The Golden Rooster Award, a prominent event in the Chinese film industry, has settled in Xiamen for the fifth consecutive year. This move has solidified Xiamen’s position as a rising force in the world of cinema. With over 2,300 film and television companies thriving in the city, Xiamen has transformed into a hub for the industry, attracting more than 100 film crews annually.

The China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, founded in 1992, has become a renowned showcase of Chinese films. Over the past three decades, the festival has traveled to 28 cities across the nation, promoting the country’s cinematic achievements.

Xiamen’s partnership with the Golden Rooster Award began in 2019, with a ten-year agreement to host the event. Since then, the city has witnessed remarkable growth in its film and television industry. As the festival enters its fifth year in Xiamen, the city has successfully nurtured the “golden eggs” by leveraging the “golden chicken” of the film festival.

“China Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack,” directed by a local filmmaker, has been a standout production, captivating audiences with its storytelling and craftsmanship. The film’s nominations for Best Recording and Best Art further highlight its excellence.

Local residents couldn’t be prouder of Xiamen’s achievements in the film industry. The presence of the Golden Rooster Award has not only brought glitz and glamour to the city but has also acted as a catalyst for the development of a robust film ecosystem. Xiamen’s journey from a filming location to a vibrant film and television industrial cluster showcases the city’s commitment to nurturing local talent and attracting film production.

As the Golden Rooster Award unfolds in Xiamen, the spotlight is firmly directed towards the city’s film industry. The film “China Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack” stands as a testament to the city’s growing influence and creative prowess. The winners of the 36th Golden Rooster Awards will be announced in the coming days, further solidifying Xiamen’s position on the map of Chinese cinema.

