China Supports Promoting Artificial Intelligence Governance Framework and Standards: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

China Expresses Support for Artificial Intelligence Governance Framework and Standards

Beijing, China – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, announced on October 30th that China is in favor of discussing artificial intelligence (AI) governance within the framework of the United Nations (UN). China aims to enhance the representation and voice of developing countries and promote the establishment of a comprehensive AI governance framework and standard specifications that receive broad consensus.

During the regular press conference, a reporter questioned China‘s response to the establishment of a “high-level advisory body on artificial intelligence” by the UN to analyze international AI governance and provide policy recommendations. Two Chinese scholars were appointed to this body. In reply, Wang Wenbin stated that AI governance is interconnected with the common welfare of humanity and necessitates the joint efforts of the international community. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible member of the global community, China supports discussions on AI governance under the auspices of the UN, with a specific focus on increasing the representation and voice of developing countries. China aims to foster international consensus on AI governance frameworks and standards.

Referring to President Xi Jinping’s address at the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, Wang Wenbin highlighted the announcement of the “Global Artificial Intelligence Governance Initiative” by China. The initiative underscores China‘s leadership in global AI governance. It elucidates China‘s position and propositions regarding AI development, security, and governance, emphasizing principles such as a focus on people’s welfare, leveraging AI for societal benefit, respect for national sovereignty, and collaborative governance. The initiative reflects China‘s comprehensive understanding of AI and embraces concepts and demands that are broadly acknowledged by various stakeholders, including developing countries. It calls for strengthening information exchange, technical cooperation, and joint efforts to prevent AI-related risks. The initiative also advocates for the progressive use of AI technology to benefit humanity while opposing any attempts to utilize AI for interference in other countries’ internal affairs or impede their development.

Wang Wenbin concluded the press conference by stating, “China welcomes governments, international organizations, technology companies, scientific research institutions, private entities, and other stakeholders to uphold the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. Let us work together to promote AI governance.”

China‘s support for discussing AI governance within the UN framework demonstrates its commitment to international cooperation and the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies. By promoting consensus and broad participation, China aims to foster a global AI governance framework that ensures the welfare and benefit of all.

