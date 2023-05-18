Xianglong (Dalian) Real Estate Company’s 100% equity is listed for the fourth time with a reserve price of 193 million yuan- Viewpoint.com

Opinion News:On May 18, the Beijing Equity Exchange disclosed information on the 100% equity transfer of Xianglong (Dalian) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

According to Guandian New Media, this time Xianglong (Dalian) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. is listed for transfer of 100% equity, with a base price of 193 million yuan, and the transferor is Xianglong (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. The information disclosure announcement period is from May 19, 2023 to June 1, 2023, a total of 10 working days. This is the fourth listing of Xianglong (Dalian) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. The first transfer price is 272 million yuan, the second transfer price is 245 million yuan, and the third transfer price is 218 million yuan.

Xianglong (Dalian) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. was established on February 13, 2014, the legal representative is Sun Zhou, the registered capital is 45 million US dollars, and the business scope is limited to Dapu (2013)-61 and Dapu (2013) -Plot No. 62 is engaged in the development, construction, operation, sale and leasing of residential buildings and common supporting public buildings.

As of April 30, 2023, the company’s operating profit was -106,700 yuan, net profit was -106,700 yuan, total assets were 200.6047 million yuan, total liabilities were 60,000 yuan, and owners’ equity was 200.5447 million yuan.