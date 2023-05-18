Home » Xianglong (Dalian) Real Estate Company’s 100% equity is listed for the fourth time with a reserve price of 193 million yuan- Viewpoint.com
Entertainment

Xianglong (Dalian) Real Estate Company’s 100% equity is listed for the fourth time with a reserve price of 193 million yuan- Viewpoint.com

by admin

Opinion News:On May 18, the Beijing Equity Exchange disclosed information on the 100% equity transfer of Xianglong (Dalian) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

According to Guandian New Media, this time Xianglong (Dalian) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. is listed for transfer of 100% equity, with a base price of 193 million yuan, and the transferor is Xianglong (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. The information disclosure announcement period is from May 19, 2023 to June 1, 2023, a total of 10 working days. This is the fourth listing of Xianglong (Dalian) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. The first transfer price is 272 million yuan, the second transfer price is 245 million yuan, and the third transfer price is 218 million yuan.

Xianglong (Dalian) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. was established on February 13, 2014, the legal representative is Sun Zhou, the registered capital is 45 million US dollars, and the business scope is limited to Dapu (2013)-61 and Dapu (2013) -Plot No. 62 is engaged in the development, construction, operation, sale and leasing of residential buildings and common supporting public buildings.

As of April 30, 2023, the company’s operating profit was -106,700 yuan, net profit was -106,700 yuan, total assets were 200.6047 million yuan, total liabilities were 60,000 yuan, and owners’ equity was 200.5447 million yuan.

See also  Fantasia continues to return to the blood CCCC Real Estate 761 million yuan to take over the Shaoxing Chunfengshili project- Viewpoint

You may also like

Unemployment in Río Negro, Neuquén capital and Plottier

A series of activities to pay tribute to...

Third Up: improvements in infrastructure, economic development and...

Director Xin Shuang hopes to stimulate the audience’s...

Collective: the Government ordered mandatory conciliation and there...

The perfect man in “King the Land” is...

anticipate that demand will reach an all-time high...

The revival of the classic drama “The Mutiny”...

Is the water coming? How will the weather...

Image director Zhang Xuerun passed away at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy