The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Players get rich from repeated glitches

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Players get rich from repeated glitches

In the days since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launched, we’ve seen everything from fans rediscover their love for the game to torturing the Koroks. Seriously, there are a lot of tortured koroks.

Now, other things players find in the game are repeating glitches. If you are really struggling for extra rupees and have valuables on you, this could be a get rich quick way.

First, you will want to have the project that needs to be copied. Then, attach that material to the arrowheads on the bow. Instead of shooting an arrow, go to the pause menu and drop your bow. Equip another bow, then press pause twice in quick succession. Lower the second bow, cancel the pause, and bring both bows back.

There you have it, your own replication project. If you do want to treat yourself to some extra dough, you might want to try it ASAP as it will most likely be patched out quickly. Thanks to ItsBenjaninja on Twitter for showing how it’s done.

