Recently, some gossip media took a video of Xie Na taking her little daughter Xiao Yuya to a swimming pool in a shopping mall to learn how to swim. In the video, she put the child in the swimming pool and brought a small toy to tease her daughter. After the swimming, Xie Na took the child to rest in the corridor.

Xie Na wore a black hat and a white mask in a simple and low-key manner. Although she accompanied her with a nanny, Xie Na always held her little daughter in person, did everything herself, and loved her daughter very much.

It is reported that on February 1, 2018, Xie Na gave birth to twin daughters Tiaotiao and Qiaoqiao, and in 2021, she gave birth to her second child, Xiaoya. But after giving birth to Xiao Yuya, Xie Na never made an official announcement to the outside world. It was not until the end of confinement that Xie Na publicly revealed that she had given birth to another daughter with her second child.

In Xie Na’s new book, she also shared a rare thing about her pregnancy. It is understood that Xie Na shared a number of pregnancy photos of her second child in the book, and revealed that she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy. At that time, she couldn’t believe the result, because she had never had twins before. this disease. Xie Na also revealed that when she heard the doctor said that it would affect the child, she immediately fell into anxiety. Fortunately, with Zhang Jie’s warm comfort by the side, her mood could be calmed down a little.

But the result was good. Through the dietitian’s diet control and real-time monitoring, Xie Na and her daughter were safe and healthy in the end.

Xie Na revealed in the book that “Xiao Yuya” was born with five pounds and eight taels, while Tiaotiao and Qiaoqiao were five pounds sixty taels and five pounds seven taels respectively.

The book also wrote that Xie Na had a caesarean section, and Zhang Jie was always by her side during the operation, and showed her the videos of Tumbling and Qiaoqiao to help her divert her attention. However, Xie Na still vomited for a while during the operation. Zhang Jie hugged her head nervously, hoping to make Nana feel more comfortable. Later, the doctor helped her “go through the difficulties” with medicine.

The book also mentioned the matter of Zhang Jie cutting the umbilical cord. Previously, Zhang Jie was reluctant to cut the umbilical cord, because he thought it was the flesh that connected Xie Na and the child, and was worried that they would hurt. However, when the second child was born, Zhang Jie was willing to cut the umbilical cord by himself, which may have been done through the first child. mentally prepared. After cutting, he proudly compared the scissors.

However, due to the inhalation of some amniotic fluid in the lungs of “Xiao Yuya”, the shortness of breath required oxygen inhalation, and the child was sent to the incubator not long after birth.

Xie Na and Zhang Jie originally thought that the child could be brought back the next day, but “Xiao Yuya” did not fully recover until the fifth day, during which the couple were very worried.

However, the doctor told Xie Na that the child had high jaundice, so Xiao Yuya stayed in the incubator for 2 more days. Xie Na said frankly that her mood was greatly affected. During the period, she insisted on visiting her children every day. In order not to affect the secretion of breast milk, Xie Na worked hard to adjust her emotions and saved precious colostrum for her daughter. Barely able to eat.

Fortunately, everything has passed, and I have experienced all of the above. Today’s “Little Bud” is very healthy, and there is also the caring and loving care of my parents.

Over the years, Xie Na, who has brought joy and laughter to everyone, now has three lovely daughters. Fans hope that she, Zhang Jie, and three babies will always be healthy and safe, and be able to do well in family and life. Good role model.

Original title: Xie Na took her little daughter to learn to swim

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling