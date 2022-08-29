Home Sports 2022 Badminton World Championships close, Zhejiang players win one gold, one silver and one bronze – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

2022 Badminton World Championships close, Zhejiang players win one gold, one silver and one bronze – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

2022 Badminton World Championships close, Zhejiang players win one gold, one silver and one bronze

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-29 13:54

On August 28, the 2022 World Badminton Championships ushered in the final day in Tokyo, Japan. The Chinese team won 2 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronzes. Among them, in the finals of the five events of men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles, Zhejiang players Chen Yufei, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong attacked the champion in women’s singles and mixed doubles. Chen Yufei lost 1:2 to Akane Yamaguchi and won the runner-up, “IELTS” (Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong) defeated Japan’s “Dongdu” (Watanabe Yuda/Higashino Arisa) with 21:13, 21:16 in straight sets ).

Since the end of April, the “IELTS combination” has won 35 consecutive victories, winning seven championships in the Asian Championships, Thailand Open, Indonesia Masters, Indonesia Open, Malaysia Open, Malaysia Masters and World Championships. This is also the third title of the “IELTS Combination” World Championship.

The “IELTS combination” with outstanding psychological advantages restricted their opponents in the first round, and took the lead. In the second game, the Japanese group tried to fight back and became the first to take the lead, but the “IELTS group” quickly recovered the score and completed the lead with their tacit cooperation. After resisting the opponent’s counterattack, Zheng Siwei’s continuous smashing and Huang Yaqiong’s tight net blocking made it difficult for the opponent to resist. A wave of 5:0 attack established the advantage of 18:14, and successfully won the second game with 21:16. Take victory in your pocket.

See also  Beijing media: The new coach of Shougang may once again correct Xie Libin and the players have a good relationship – yqqlm

In addition, the mixed doubles combination Wang Yilu/Huang Dongping lost to the “IELTS combination” in the semi-finals, and Jiaxing boy Wang Yilu finally won the bronze medal.

Source: Zhejiang Daily Author: Reporter Shen Tingyu Editor: Gao Tingting

You may also like

A family of three in Changsha won gold...

Oltrepo on the velvet up to 3-0 in...

Taekwondo National Youth Team won 5 golds, 2...

Transfer market: Ronaldo, Osimhen, Fabian Ruiz, Navas, Rovella

Pavia wakes up and overwhelms Virtus Binasco against...

Missed the first World Championship!Chen Yufei defeats Akane...

Napoli also slows down in Florence. A big...

Altintop: No club in Group C is happy...

Salernitana-Sampdoria 4-0: Dia and Bonazzoli devastating, Samp almost...

Chess National Championship South Team Reverses and Wins...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy