2022 Badminton World Championships close, Zhejiang players win one gold, one silver and one bronze

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-29 13:54

On August 28, the 2022 World Badminton Championships ushered in the final day in Tokyo, Japan. The Chinese team won 2 golds, 1 silver and 2 bronzes. Among them, in the finals of the five events of men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles, Zhejiang players Chen Yufei, Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong attacked the champion in women’s singles and mixed doubles. Chen Yufei lost 1:2 to Akane Yamaguchi and won the runner-up, “IELTS” (Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong) defeated Japan’s “Dongdu” (Watanabe Yuda/Higashino Arisa) with 21:13, 21:16 in straight sets ).

Since the end of April, the “IELTS combination” has won 35 consecutive victories, winning seven championships in the Asian Championships, Thailand Open, Indonesia Masters, Indonesia Open, Malaysia Open, Malaysia Masters and World Championships. This is also the third title of the “IELTS Combination” World Championship.

The “IELTS combination” with outstanding psychological advantages restricted their opponents in the first round, and took the lead. In the second game, the Japanese group tried to fight back and became the first to take the lead, but the “IELTS group” quickly recovered the score and completed the lead with their tacit cooperation. After resisting the opponent’s counterattack, Zheng Siwei’s continuous smashing and Huang Yaqiong’s tight net blocking made it difficult for the opponent to resist. A wave of 5:0 attack established the advantage of 18:14, and successfully won the second game with 21:16. Take victory in your pocket.

In addition, the mixed doubles combination Wang Yilu/Huang Dongping lost to the “IELTS combination” in the semi-finals, and Jiaxing boy Wang Yilu finally won the bronze medal.