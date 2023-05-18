Ximalaya’s “Harry Potter” Chinese Audiobook’s Wonderful Finale, with Over 170 Million Views_Industry_Technology Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

On May 18, the full version of the Chinese audiobook of “Harry Potter” jointly produced by Himalaya and Pottermore Publishing is now online, creating a record of more than 170 million plays on the site. Through Himalaya’s exquisite production, high-quality sound effects and passionate interpretation of dubbing, this British masterpiece with many people’s childhood memories once again takes advantage of sound and the Internet to come to a new generation of book fans and take them to explore the magical world in a new form.

Since its launch in June 2022, this work has become Himalaya’s first overseas IP with more than 10 million plays in ten days, and it will achieve more than 100 million plays in December 2022. In the past year, the Chinese audiobook of “Harry Potter” has been recognized by 920,000 subscribers and 580,000 comments and praises from users. According to Himalayan data, 45% of listening users are 30-40-year-old family parenting users. The former first-generation fans are using the method of listening to books, which is suitable for all ages, to bring their beloved books to their families and share their childhood. And the happy moments in youth time, drive children and family members to become second-generation Harry fans.

Some users left a message in the comment area: “Thank you for your company! After a year-long trip to Hogwarts, after reading the immature comments in the comment area of ​​”Harry Potter”, I envy them that they can look forward to their eleventh year. Birthday 9¾ and an owl of one’s own.” The power of literature is being transmitted from generation to generation through sound waves.

Just when the “Harry Potter” audiobook is coming to an end, Himalaya has launched a public welfare competition for listening time. In the process of listening to the “Harry Potter” audiobook, users can win physical peripherals after accumulatively reaching a certain length of time , Participate in donation activities. Himalaya will donate “Harry Potter” audiobook gift boxes to a total of 500 needy children at the True Love Dream School in Jilin Province and the Zhalong Central School in Tiefeng District, Qiqihar City, Heilongjiang Province, including smart screens with screen speakers in the Himalaya Xiaoya AI Library, Himalayan monthly card, “Harry Potter” Chinese boutique audiobook themed mug, “Harry Potter” Chinese boutique audiobook series posters, Himalayan backpack and other interesting items. Himalaya hopes that through this heartwarming donation activity, children’s enthusiasm for audiobook stories will be ignited, and children will feel the power of friendship, love and courage.

Before the Chinese audiobook of “Harry Potter” went online, it took more than a year of professional casting and audition production, and many domestic heavyweight dubbing companies and many supporting actors participated in it. The sound effects of the audiobook are very realistic, perfectly restoring the situations and characters in the original book. The team pays great attention to every detail and strives to bring the audience the most perfect listening experience. This is a very successful cooperation. The joint production of Himalaya and Pottermore Publishing has brought a brand-new listening experience to the audience, allowing people who like “Harry Potter” to understand and feel this magic more deeply along with the audiobook world. This has also pushed the number of Chinese audiobooks of “Harry Potter” to record highs.

Pottermore Publishing has been very pleased with the audiobook co-production with Himalaya and is delighted with the response the Harry Potter audiobook has received from the audience. Pottermore Publishing notes that this is the first time an audiobook in the series has used multiple narrator voices, music and sound effects. Talented voice actors and crew bring passion and skill to an incredible sonic feast for listeners of all ages.

Himalaya has planned a series of marketing activities for “Harry Potter” fans, including displaying the theme decoration of “Harry Potter” Chinese audiobook on a train on Shanghai Metro Line 2, and creating a A series of Harry Potter audiobook-themed events, including a Himalayan reading booth based on the Harry Potter audiobook theme. Book fans can listen to the classic plot of the chapter “Platform Nine and Three Quarters” in the book by scanning the QR code, and learn the story of Harry entering the platform for the first time along with the sound. This event showcased a new audiobook visual design in front of book fans, bringing new ideas and colorful experiences to book fans, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the story of “Harry Potter”.

Pottermore Publishing credits the Himalaya team with planning and executing an efficient and innovative audiobook launch campaign that exceeded their expectations. From creative subway line decorations to offline shopping mall activities suitable for parent-child listening, the Himalaya team implements the principles of fun and high quality to create a perfect listening atmosphere for book fans and immerse them in it. The event is undoubtedly one of the highlights of Pottermore Publishing 2022.

“Harry Potter” Chinese audiobook also created a new experience for users to listen and read at the same time. With its highly creative and innovative methods, Himalaya has successfully integrated novel elements to create a perfect reading atmosphere for book fans. This cooperation is undoubtedly a very successful attempt.

The introduction of overseas intellectual property rights once again proves the huge potential and attractiveness of the Chinese market, and at the same time promotes global cultural exchanges and cooperation. Himalaya believes that this set of imaginative audiobooks will lead the audience to gradually explore this world full of fantasy and magic, and find their own stories and values ​​in it. Himalaya and Pottermore Publishing have opened a new listening experience of children’s literature through the “Harry Potter” Chinese audiobook, allowing everyone to hear the power of magic.