Xu Qing Ordered to Pay 6.24 Million Yuan in Contract Dispute

Xu Qing, a well-known actor in mainland China, was ordered to pay more than 6.24 million yuan (RMB) due to a contract dispute. Three companies related to her name have been cancelled, performances have been removed or their faces have been changed.

According to the China Enforcement Information Disclosure Network, Dongyang Cangguo Film and Television Culture Studio and Dongyang New Vision Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. recently added a piece of information about the person subject to execution, with an execution target of more than 6.24 million yuan, involving contract dispute cases, and the execution court is Suzhou City Middle Court. Xu Qing holds 100% of its shares and is the actual controller.

Dongyang New Vision Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 and is located in Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province. It is an enterprise mainly engaged in radio, television, film and recording production industries. Ding Chongwu and Lu Ping hold 53.33% and 46.67% of the company, and are the actual controller and major shareholder respectively.

Dongyang Cangguo Film and Television Culture Studio was established in August 2017 and is Xu Qing’s sole proprietorship. It has always been part of Xu Qing’s career, and its business involves radio, film and television services, copyright transfer, film and television planning, advertising, modeling and costume design, etc.

There are a total of 4 companies associated with Xu Qing’s name. In addition to the above-mentioned studios, the remaining 3 have been cancelled.

The topic “Xu Qing’s studio and others were executed for RMB 6.24 million” was once a hot search topic.

At the same time, multiple mainland social accounts broke the news that Xu Qing was suspected of being banned. Many of the upcoming dramas she starred in were not broadcast. The scenes in the new movie “Green Face Shura” in which she participated had her face changed and her name changed. disappears from the video.

Xu Qing, 54, is originally from Beijing. She graduated from the Beijing Film Academy and is a well-known actress in mainland China. He has starred in film and television dramas such as “Walking and Singing”, “Sunrise in the East and Rain in the West”, “Song of Qin”, “Swordsman”, etc., and has also won some film festival awards.

It is reported that Xu Qing’s last publicly broadcast film and television work in recent years was the costume drama “Jiuzhou Piaomiaolu” broadcast in July 2019.

