“Liuzhou, the host city of the Youth League, is revolutionizing the sports industry with its ’15-minute fitness circle,’ inland water sports, and free and reduced sports fees, creating a new model for sports development,” reports Xinhua News Agency in Nanning on November 13.

This city, once known as the “Acid Rain City,” has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. Liuzhou has been rejuvenated into an ecological city and water sports capital, and the ongoing Youth League has showcased its contribution to national fitness.

In the city’s quest to promote exercise and fitness, the implementation of the “15-minute fitness circle” has proven highly effective. Liuzhou has seen significant development in sports infrastructure, with the per capita sports venue area increasing from 1.04 square meters in 2014 to 3.05 square meters in 2022.

According to Wang Songyan, Deputy Director of the Liuzhou Municipal Sports Bureau, this expansion has led to a 46.32% increase in the population’s regular participation in exercise.

Apart from the physical infrastructure, Liuzhou boasts an array of water-related activities, utilizing the natural water resources of the Liujiang River. Water sports have flourished, making a significant contribution to the city’s sports tourism.

Furthermore, Liuzhou has made sports accessible to its citizens by introducing free and reduced fees for utilizing sports facilities. The city has also issued sports consumption vouchers, worth millions of yuan, to encourage citizens to participate in various activities.

The province has set a solid example by promoting sports consumption through market-oriented operations while ensuring the masses benefit. Wang Songyan reinforces the government’s commitment to implementing policies that will further benefit its citizens and sustain the vigorous development of Liuzhou’s national fitness movement.

With its innovative approach to progressively revolutionize the sports industry, Liuzhou has certainly set a benchmark for other cities to follow, combining infrastructure development, water sports promotion, and accessible sports facilities to transform the landscape for sports in China.

