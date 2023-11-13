Home » Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Review – Underwhelming Multiplayer and Zombies Offering
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s Multiplayer and Zombies Review

The latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare III, has been met with mixed reviews regarding its multiplayer and zombies offerings. While the game’s campaign has been widely criticized, it’s the multiplayer and zombies modes that are now under scrutiny.

Starting with the multiplayer mode, it’s clear that this iteration of Call of Duty lacks the fresh and unique feel that many fans were hoping for. Most of the weapons, items, and attachments are reused from last year’s game, with only a handful of new additions. The inclusion of nostalgic maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 is a highlight, but the overall lack of new content and the convoluted UI/UX design has left many players feeling frustrated.

The addition of skill-based matchmaking has also been widely criticized, making it difficult for casual players to enjoy the game without constantly facing off against highly skilled opponents. Server issues have further exacerbated these problems, with poor-quality servers causing lag and disconnection issues.

Moving to the zombies mode, the once-popular mode has received a major overhaul with a more open-ended, extraction-style gameplay reminiscent of Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode. This departure from the traditional zombies format has left many fans feeling disappointed, with the lack of a coherent story and meaningful challenge.

In summary, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s multiplayer and zombies offerings have failed to impress many players. The lack of new content, convoluted UI/UX design, and issues with skill-based matchmaking and server quality have detracted from the overall experience. While the game boasts polished gunplay and action, it falls short in delivering a satisfying and engaging multiplayer and zombies experience.

As the game continues to be assessed by players, it is clear that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is not meeting the expectations of the franchise’s dedicated fanbase. Activision has been urged to reevaluate the content and design of future Call of Duty games in order to restore the franchise to its former glory.

