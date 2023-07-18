Xunfeng Summer Festival: A Hearty Summer Music Feast in Nanxun Ancient Town

“Xunfeng Summer Festival” Brings Musical Charm to Nanxun Ancient Town

On the morning of July 17, the highly anticipated “Xunfeng Summer Festival” was officially announced. This exciting event is a collaboration between Nanxun Cultural Tourism Group, Mango TV, and Orange Sea Culture. The festival will be hosted by renowned artists Zhang Dada, Wu Kequn, Shang Wenjie, Wu Jiacheng, Liao Juntao, Jia Shengqiang, and Zuo Li. Additionally, members of the famous 2013 “Happy Boys” singing competition, including Ning Huanyu, Zhang Yangyang, Yu Tian, ​​Rao Wei, and Ju Laiti, will also take to the stage to deliver a thrilling summer music extravaganza in Crystal Crystal Nanxun.

Nanxun Ancient Town, located in Huzhou City at the junction of Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces, was once a prominent silk town during the Ming and Qing Dynasties. Known for its unique blend of Chinese and Western architecture, Nanxun is a key cultural and tourism destination in the South of the Yangtze River. Over the years, Nanxun has attracted various film and television production crews as well as variety shows. In fact, on May 17, the “Xunfeng Brothers Group,” composed of Zuo Li, Ning Huanyu, Zhang Yangyang, Yu Tian, ​​Rao Wei, and Ju Laiti, made an appearance in Nanxun to film the music challenge reality show “Xunfeng Chizixin,” celebrating their 10th debut anniversary.

As the final recording of “Xunfeng Chizixin,” the “Xunfeng Summer Festival” promises to be a grand offline music carnival set in the picturesque Nanxun Ancient Town. Accompanied by the Xunfeng Brothers, the artists will perform their classic hits, adding a touch of musical allure to Crystal Crystal Nanxun.

The anticipation for the “Xunfeng Summer Festival” began to build even before its official announcement, thanks to the active participation of artists and the support of Nanxun District. On July 14, Zuo Li, Ning Huanyu, Zhang Yangyang, Yu Tian, ​​Rao Wei, and Ju Laiti engaged with Nanxun officials in a playful manner on Weibo, urging the quick announcement of the festival. Following the official announcement, local media outlets, including @湖州发布 and @文旅湖州, celebrated the occasion. As a result, the festival has gained popularity and has been dubbed the “first official music festival” by netizens.

To celebrate the official announcement of the “Xunfeng Summer Festival,” “Xunfeng Chizixin” collaborated with Nanxun officials to launch a mobile phone activity where participants could receive free tickets to the festival by exploring Nanxun’s charms. This initiative not only increased engagement among netizens but also promoted Nanxun’s exposure online. It provided an opportunity for real audiences to be a part of the “Xunfeng Summer Festival,” witnessing the growth and journey of the “Xunfeng Brothers” over the past decade.

The “Xunfeng Brothers” aim to commemorate their ten-year debut with the “Xunfeng Summer Festival.” Their music will represent their renewed passion and determination as they announce, “We are back.” Nanxun will serve as a backdrop for their new musical journey, marking the beginning of a summer filled with music.

Thus, the “Xunfeng Summer Festival” is not only a gift from the “Xunfeng Brothers” to their loyal fans but also a gift to Nanxun. The brothers express their gratitude by dedicating their performance to all those who have supported them in achieving their dreams. Nanxun, as their biggest supporter, continually showcases its commitment to the dreams of the youth. Whether it’s nurturing young talent or promoting various cultural initiatives, Nanxun’s goal is to introduce more people to the charm of the town, fostering a love for Nanxun in everyone who visits.

On the evening of July 21, let us join together in Nanxun and experience the thrilling “Xunfeng Summer Festival” hosted by the “Xunfeng Brothers.” Let us relive the frenzy of summer and chase our dreams together!