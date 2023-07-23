Yalin and Tekashi69 Share Passionate Kiss in New Music Video ‘Smoke Mud’ with Kodak Black

Title: Yalin and Tekashi69 Share Passionate Kiss in ‘Smoke Mud’ Music Video

Subtitle: La Más Viral’s Debut in the Anglo-Saxon Music Market

Yalin and Tekashi69 stunned fans with their latest collaboration, the official video clip of ‘Smoke Mud,’ which features Kodak Black. In the video, the duo shares a passionate kiss, with tongues included, revealing their intense chemistry. La Más Viral’s love for her collaborator seems to know no bounds as she even claims to leave him breathless.

Following their recent visit to Puerto Rico, La Más Viral and 6ix9ine teamed up once again to deliver a song that is expected to soar in the popularity charts. The music video for their latest collaboration was released on July 22, showcasing their undeniable musical talent.

Announcing the world premiere, Yalin and Tekashi69 posted a message on social media, urging their audience to watch the video. To entice fans, they included an image of the video, capturing their passionate kiss, which quickly caught the spotlight.

In the video, Kodak Black dons colorful outfits, while Tekashi69 showcases predominantly light-colored attires. Yalin, who has recently undergone plastic surgery to slim down her waist, flaunts her curves in a stylish top and black miniskirt, complemented by silver boots and her new bling bling that bears her name.

At the 1:02 mark of the video, Yalin and Tekashi69’s intimate scene emphasizes their undeniable chemistry, proving that their connection goes beyond their musical collaboration.

In the song ‘Shaka Laka,’ La Más Viral sings the final part, expressing her readiness to conquer the world while challenging her critics. The lyrics highlight her street credibility and elegance, showcasing her unique style. The song quickly gained popularity, amassing over a million views just two hours after its release.

Fans eagerly anticipate the rise of Yalin in the Anglo-Saxon music market and the success of ‘Smoke Mud,’ which is expected to dominate the charts.

