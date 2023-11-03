Yang Lixin: A Passionate Actor and Director in the Profession

Yang Lixin, the renowned actor, recently sat down for an interview to discuss his profession and his latest project, “Zhong Kui Marries His Sister,” which he directed and starred in. The play, written by Yu Yue, combines legendary characters with real-life stories and tackles the issue of telecommunications fraud.

Yang Lixin, a member of the Beijing Humanities and Arts Committee, has made a name for himself in the acting world with his remarkable performances in classic plays such as “Thunderstorm” and “The First Floor in the World.” He has also received the prestigious Chinese Drama Plum Blossom Award for his outstanding contributions to the stage.

In regards to “Zhong Kui Marries His Sister,” Yang Lixin explained that the play explores the concept of “life-oriented performances” and how they differ from real life. As a director, he believes it is important for actors to truly listen, watch, and feel their characters, rather than just memorizing lines. He emphasized the need for actors to adapt and change in each performance, as a play that remains unchanged does not capture the essence of good acting.

Despite his extensive experience in the industry, Yang Lixin remains humble and approachable. He believes in guiding and supporting his actors, rather than scolding them, as losing one’s temper does not solve the problem at hand. He also expressed his belief that control is key in acting, as collapsing or losing control on stage does not create an effective performance.

As an actor, director, and producer of “Zhong Kui Marries His Sister,” Yang Lixin is deeply dedicated to his craft. He explained that for him, acting goes beyond just having fun on stage; it is about being devoted and having relative control. He believes that actors should strive to create an atmosphere and use various techniques to turn falsehood into reality on stage, captivating the audience with their skills and aesthetics.

Reflecting on his journey as an actor, Yang Lixin shared that he grew up in the world of human arts, with a bloodline inheritance. At a young age, he became a student of the Beijing People’s Art Theater and worked tirelessly to hone his skills. His passion and dedication led him to a successful career in the acting industry.

As the interview concluded, Yang Lixin’s passion for his profession and his commitment to his latest project, “Zhong Kui Marries His Sister,” were evident. He continues to inspire and captivate audiences with his remarkable performances, and his presence in the theater world remains unparalleled.

Share this: Facebook

X

