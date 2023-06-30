Yang Mi’s black sequined dress made a stunning appearance at the grand ceremony, turning into a night elf and becoming a “bright” spot on the red carpet-中entertainment.com

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On June 28th, the GQCreative Inspiration Party was held in Shanghai, and influential figures in the fashion industry appeared one after another. That night, Yang Mi stepped onto the red carpet in a black sequined suspender dress, looking back full of charm, like an elf in the dark night dancing in the streamer, becoming the most “bright” focus of the night.

In this grand ceremony, Yang Mi, who appeared in a haute couture dress, once again attracted everyone’s attention with her fashion charm. The skirt is designed with suspenders, showing Yang Mi’s elegant clavicle line, while exuding a unique charm. The irregular cut of the skirt presents a unique sense of streamlines, especially the shining starlight on the skirt. Yang Mi looks like a shining elf in the night while walking, which is intoxicating. During the event, Yang Mi won the “GQ Creative Creative Pioneer Award” and expressed his thoughts on the theme of the event, saying, “Inspiration is naughty and cute, it is around us but sometimes it will play hide-and-seek with us, as long as If you change an angle or a mood, you will see inspiration, sometimes you can’t ask for it but let it be.”

At the same time, Yang Mi’s hairstyle is also a highlight. Before the event started, Yang Mi’s studio released a photo of the event, and the same dress showed two styles, which aroused heated discussions among fans. Elegant updos complement the black sequined dress, while long, straight locks add playful vibrancy. The two styles can be switched freely, making people feel Yang Mi’s fashion diversity and charm. Whether it is a gorgeous dress or a casual dress, Yang Mi can always interpret the fashion elements just right. This red carpet look once again proved Yang Mi’s fashion sensitivity and taste. Fans said: “Every red carpet look is eye-catching, and she is worthy of being the queen of fashion.”

Over the years, Yang Mi has made impressive achievements in both the entertainment industry and the fashion industry, from a bombshell maker to a fashion queen with ever-changing styles. The invitation to attend a fashion event this time also proves Yang Mi’s status and influence in the fashion industry force. On the road ahead, I believe that Yang Mi will continue to bring us more surprises and highlights, whether in film and television works or fashion feasts, she will continue to shine.

