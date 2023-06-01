Home » Yang Mi’s IP address is speculated by netizens in Hong Kong, or is it celebrating Xiao Nuomi’s birthday? – Minnan Net
Yang Mi's IP address is speculated by netizens in Hong Kong, or is it celebrating Xiao Nuomi's birthday?

Yang Mi's IP address is speculated by netizens in Hong Kong, or is it celebrating Xiao Nuomi's birthday?

Today, Yang Mi posted on her social platform that her IP address was in Hong Kong. Netizens all speculated whether she was going to accompany Xiao Nuomi to celebrate her birthday and Children’s Day.

Yang Mi recently collaborated with Qin Hao on the new drama “Harbin 1944”, which is currently filming in Harbin. As a desperate Sanniang in the entertainment industry, Yang Mi can spare time to accompany Xiao Nuomi after busy work, which is enough to see her care for her children.

As early as 2021, Hawick Lau’s father Liu Dan revealed that Yang Mi hadn’t visited his daughter for a year, and it has been three years now. In this year’s Mother’s Day interview, Liu Dan still kept silent about whether Yang Mi visited Xiao Nuomi, so that Yang Mi was too busy with her career in the eyes of netizens, and she was an incompetent mother.

Previously, Yang Mi was photographed showing up in Hong Kong with her parents. From the exposed photos, it can be seen that Yang Mi was wearing black clothes and a black hat, and was waiting for her parents with a suitcase at the hotel entrance. Yang Mi’s mother held a big one in her hand. Lego toys. As for the exposed photos, Liu Dan still responded that he did not know in the interview.

Previously, Yang Mi said on social platforms that she would do her best to take care of Xiao Nuomi. When there was a camera to take pictures, Yang Mi would block Xiao Nuomi’s face and respond to her remarks that she didn’t love children.

Whether you love your child or not is a personal matter, as netizens said, there is no need to fall into self-certification for the outside world.

Original title: Yang Mi’s IP exposed whereabouts appeared in Hong Kong or celebrated Xiao Nuomi’s birthday?

