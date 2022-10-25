Source title: Yang Xuwen’s “My Secret Roommate” ends with He Zhengyu successfully reversing fate and harvesting a sweet ending

Recently, the fantasy love story "My Secret Roommate", produced by Beijing iQiyi Technology Co., Ltd. and jointly produced by Beijing Huaxi Taihe Film and Television Co., Ltd., directed by Zhao Jintao, starring Yang Xuwen and Xiang Hanzhi, came to a successful conclusion. The paper crane is the node of time and space, telling the story of love between ace lawyer He Zhengyu and hot-blooded female reporter Chen Jialan for 46 minutes every night. With the continuous broadcast of the show, Yang Xuwen's dual time and space boyfriend He Zhengyu has aroused a high degree of discussion among netizens. The contrast of his personality makes the characters full and rich, and the many emotional turns also push the plot of the show to a climax; the eve of the finale The score of 7.1 was given on Douban, and it is still rising. Netizens analyze the logic of the plot, the love of the characters and the praise of the actors for the interpretation of the characters. He Zhengyu pursues true love across time and space, perfectly presents contrasting characters The drama "My Secret Roommate" tells the story of He Zhengyu, a gold lawyer from 2022, and Chen Jialan, a rookie reporter from 2021, who are forced to become roommates due to the fusion of time and space. The fusion of time and space caused by cranes is also one of the highlights of the whole play. He Zhengyu, a ruthless and elite lawyer who had never been defeated, went through a career in Waterloo and moved into a dilapidated apartment in a low mood. However, due to some mysterious force, he was forced to become roommates with Chen Jialan, a hot-blooded female reporter four months ago. During the 46-minute cohabitation time each night, a series of interesting and warm stories happened, and the emotions of the two also heated up. Among them, He Zhengyu, played by Yang Xuwen, has a great personality contrast before and after the fusion of time and space. The same role with different personalities was perfectly interpreted by Yang Xuwen, and He Zhengyu finally gained a complete love in the back and forth between two time and space. In the play, He Zhengyu treats his work seriously and firmly, and always upholds the justice of the law; he is also courageous and sincere towards his friends and feelings, and always takes care of and protects his important people. No matter what time and space he is in, he will give his sincerity and work hard for others. In the fusion of old and new again and again, He Zhengyu finally reached a consensus with himself on the other side of time and space, and cooperated to change the ending of the story. It is this vivid dual time and space role interpretation that has earned Yang Xuwen a lot of praise. The sweet setting of the warm-hearted boyfriend also frequently made the audience's heart move, and netizens praised him for being handsome, stylish, warm and reliable. Yang Xuwen deeply understands that the character's upcoming drama "Zichuan" attracts people's expectations It is understood that Yang Xuwen's upcoming work "Zichuan" has been reviewed. The play tells the story of the young Zichuan Xiu who fought in the South and the North, experienced the baptism of blood and fire, the collision of swords and swords, and finally grew into a guardian with a heart for the world . Zichuanxiu played by Yang Xuwen in the play, in the face of the invasion of aliens, he led the crowd to become the king of the Far East, defeating the enemy and at the same time becoming a young man. How Zichuanxiu's fate will be ups and downs, and the growing character with a sense of redemption is exciting. Not only that, Yang Xuwen has also played many growth roles in the past costume works, such as "The Legend of the Condor Heroes", "Zhong Kui Catching the Demon", "The Story of the Tang Dynasty", etc. The roles under his interpretation are often With a strong sense of power, the audience can always get a strong sense of experience when chasing the drama. As a modern drama series, "My Secret Roommate" also has a strong personality, and the completely different presentation of the characters makes the audience lament his profound understanding of acting. Sincerity is the touchstone of all things, firming up the original intention and persevering, this is Yang Xuwen's attitude towards the role and his requirement for himself. With the presentation of many works, the audience witnessed his growth along the way, which also makes people look forward to what kind of surprises he will bring.

Yang Xuwen deeply understands that the character’s upcoming drama “Zichuan” attracts people’s expectations

It is understood that Yang Xuwen’s upcoming work “Zichuan” has been reviewed. The play tells the story of the young Zichuan Xiu who fought in the South and the North, experienced the baptism of blood and fire, the collision of swords and swords, and finally grew into a guardian with a heart for the world . Zichuanxiu played by Yang Xuwen in the play, in the face of the invasion of aliens, he led the crowd to become the king of the Far East, defeating the enemy and at the same time becoming a young man. How Zichuanxiu’s fate will be ups and downs, and the growing character with a sense of redemption is exciting.

Not only that, Yang Xuwen has also played many growing roles in the past costume works, such as “The Legend of the Condor Heroes”, “Zhong Kui Catching the Demon”, “The Story of the Tang Dynasty”, etc. The roles under his interpretation are often With a strong sense of power, the audience can always get a strong sense of experience when chasing the drama. As a modern drama series, “My Secret Roommate” also has a strong personality, and the completely different presentation of the characters makes the audience sigh at his profound understanding of acting.

Sincerity is the touchstone of all things, firming up the original intention and persevering, this is Yang Xuwen’s attitude towards the role and his requirement for himself. With the presentation of many works, the audience witnessed his growth along the way, which also makes people look forward to what kind of surprises he will bring.