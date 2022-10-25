Home Technology OnePlus 10T launches new limited edition of Genshin Impact in mainland China – Engadget
Technology

OnePlus 10T launches new limited edition of Genshin Impact in mainland China – Engadget

by admin
OnePlus 10T launches new limited edition of Genshin Impact in mainland China – Engadget

OnePlus 10T Genshin Impact Edition

The special edition of Genshin Impact that the OnePlus 10T officially promised when it was released in mainland China (in the name of OnePlus Ace Pro) finally made its official debut before the “Double Eleven”. The new product has not changed the original design language. The main change is that the pattern of the game character walnut and the fire pattern in line with its attributes are printed on the black back cover, and the “Plum Blossom Eye” is added in the middle of the flash. In addition, the package also includes a walnut-Liyuegang acrylic ornament, a walnut partner ornament, a SIM card needle, a butterfly seat charger, a hydrogel cooling cover, stickers and posters.

The specifications of the phone itself have not changed from the standard version. It is still powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz flat AMOLED screen, and a 4,800mAh battery that supports 150W wired fast charging. There is a 16MP selfie camera on the front of the device, and a combination of a 50MP main camera (IMX766), 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and 2MP macro camera on the back. As for the software part, of course, there are also various elements of “Yuan Shen”. What is more interesting is that the voice assistant has also been replaced by the original sound of Walnut.

OnePlus 10T Genshin Impact Edition

OnePlus 10T Genshin Impact Edition

The “Genshin Impact” limited edition OnePlus 10T is only available in 16+512 models, priced at RMB 4,299, and is available for pre-sale in mainland China from today.

See also  Xbox Overwatch 2 players seem to get disconnected for getting achievements - Overwatch 2 - Gamereactor

You may also like

Google will end technical support for Chrome on...

Colorful launches the iGame RTX 4090 Neptune OC...

The movie/real-life version of “Mario Racing” really exists!Tail-flicking...

The first RTX 4090’s PCIe 12+4 Pin (12VHPWR)...

Google will end technical support for Chrome on...

iPhone dynamic island pet skills, feeding electronic pets...

God of War: Ragnarök plays up to 120fps...

“Who is Pavel Durov?” / 3: Telegram founder...

Ten books to know everything about Crypto and...

What is the technological sovereignty that the government...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy