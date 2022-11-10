Home Technology In order to save energy, Microsoft asks players if they are willing to reduce game performance | 4Gamers
In order to save energy, Microsoft asks players if they are willing to reduce game performance | 4Gamers

In order to save energy, Microsoft asks players if they are willing to reduce game performance | 4Gamers

In order to protect the environment, big companies in the United States have been competing to reduce carbon emissions in recent years, such as changing all packaging to recyclable paper, etc. Now Microsoft seems to be thinking about gamers, hoping that players can consume less energy .

On the Xbox Insider Hub, the new Xbox Insider app that offers early access to Xbox, Microsoft is conducting a poll on power savings for Xbox and PC gaming. Ask the player if they are willing to reduce the number of frames and resolution in order to save energy.

As one of the leading companies in the United States, Microsoft has always spared no effort in this regard. In the recent update to the Xbox Series, the options for power settings have been adjusted again, and it can be more energy efficient in standby mode and power saving mode.

Since it’s still in the polling stage, it’s hard to say how much energy can be saved by dropping the game from 60 FPS to 30 FPS, so it’s not clear that Microsoft will actually do this. But if enough players are willing to respond, maybe Microsoft will really come up with this model in the future.

