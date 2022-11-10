Today the first was carried out placenta donation from a mother who gave birth toFeltre obstetrics: has also been activated at Santa Maria del Prato, in fact, this opportunity for families, strongly desired by the Medical Direction and the Transplant Coordination. All ‘Belluno obstetricswhere this possibility has been active for some time, this year the donations are up to now 24, a much greater number than in previous years, the result of awareness work.

The placenta is the tissue that forms in the uterus during pregnancy and it serves to nourish, protect and support the child’s growth. After delivery, the placenta is expelled. For some years it has been discovered that the amniotic membrane, a precious tissue, can be extracted from the placenta rich in stem cells and with important regenerative, anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties which facilitate the healing and healing of ulcers, burns, but also some eye defects. Donating it therefore allows to improve the quality of life of people suffering from painful pathologies who face rather demanding treatments. Placenta donation is possible for mothers in physiological pregnancies without complications who give birth with a planned caesarean section: in these cases, the professionals who meet them such as the transplant coordination nurse, the midwife or the doctor inform future mothers of this opportunity and its benefits.

At the time of surgery, the placenta is collected as per procedure, to safeguard its beneficial properties and is sent to the Tissue Bank of Treviso to be treated, stored and sent to user centers.

Donating the placenta is a gesture of high altruistic significance, without risk for the donor: on a day of joy like that of a new birth, mothers have the opportunity to give relief to many sick people with a gesture of generosity. The professionals involved are available for further information about the donation. Thanks to the mothers who choose this opportunity and to the professionals who work every day to encourage this act of generosity that offers important benefits for many patients.