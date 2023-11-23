Yategate case: they examined an Insaurralde computer and Sofía Clerici’s phones

The National Gendarmerie This Wednesday began to audit the phones of the model Sofia Clericiwho had been kidnapped in the raid on their home in Nordelta within the framework of the case for money laundering and illicit enrichment which involves the former Buenos Aires chief of staff, Martin Insaurralde. The computer expertise underway also includes a computer belonging to the mayor of Lomas de Zamora in use on license.

The measure began on the iPhone devices, one of them model 11 and another 13, kidnapped from the model in her home after the photos of the luxurious trip with Insaurralde to Marbellawhich led to an investigation where she is accused of cover-up.

It is estimated that the result of the expert opinion would take several days and in the meantime other investigative measures were applied by Judge Ernesto Kreplak and prosecutor Sergio Mola.

The federal judge in charge of the case ordered the extraction of information stored on electronic deviceswhich will be maintained under conditions of “strict confidentiality and secrecy” during the course of the investigation.

Since the publication of the scandalous photos on board the yacht in Marbella, the homes of Clerici, Insaurralde and his ex-partner Jésica Cirio were raided, from which it was decided to examine the information on the electronic devices to trace the origin of the money used to the trip, as well as additional information about assets, properties and operations of those involved.

Sofía Clerici spoke after the Martín Insaurralde scandal: “I don’t have to justify anything because it is my private life”

How the investigation into the Yategate case continues

Until then, Justice reconstructed that the reservation of the Bandido yacht (whose rental would have cost 14,000 euros) was made by the model and the accommodation in the luxury hotel next to Insaurralde amounted to 24,000 euros, as sources revealed to the newspaper. The nation.

Clerici was kidnapped from his home two telephonesin addition to several Louis Vuitton brand walletssome of which she displayed on her social networks during that trip to Marbella, although she assured that they were bought by friends and in the Argentine Republic.

It was also part of the seizure 600 thousand dollars that the Federal Police seized from his housewhich remain subject to investigation without having been returned to date.

Jessica Cirio, Martin Insaurralde and Sophia Clerici.

A few weeks ago, the judge reiterated some exhortations to the United States and Uruguaythe first of them following the information that Insaurralde would supposedly own an apartment in a building complex in the state of Florida, Miami.

This is a complementary line of investigation into the cause, for the purposes of clarify whether those investigated have properties outside the declared assets.

As for Uruguay, the appeal was due to the fact that Insaurralde and the model Jesica Cirio, also accused, supposedly signed a divorce agreement there, where it is presumed that the former Lomese mayor paid about 20 million dollars.

For now, none of the three are summoned for investigation, although they have been charged by prosecutor Sergio Mola.

