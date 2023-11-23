NY: Dominican confesses he murdered his wife and stepson “out of jealousy” | AlMomento.net

Dominican man confesses to murder of wife and stepson in New York City

NEW YORK.- Luis Collado, 52, was arrested at a Brooklyn gas station after confessing to New York City prosecutors that he murdered his wife and stepson in a fit of jealousy. The victims, Rosa Acevedo, 52, and her son, Gustavo Devora Acevedo, 26, were found in their residence with multiple gunshot wounds.

Brooklyn Deputy District Attorney David Ingle revealed in court that Collado suspected his wife of being unfaithful and cheating on him, leading to the fatal shooting. Collado also claimed that he shot his stepson after he lunged at him with a knife.

The crime was witnessed by a relative of Rosa identified as Miguel Acevedo, who stated that Collado also tried to shoot him, but the gun was empty. Rosa died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head and another to the neck, while her son passed away a day later at Brookdale Hospital.

Collado, who has a history of domestic problems, was detained without bail. His attorney requested that Judge Devin Robinson place him on suicide watch.

The tragic incident has left the community shocked and grieving. The Dominican accused of murder is set to face justice for the unfathomable crime he has confessed to.

This is a developing story, with further updates to come as the case unfolds.

By jt/am

