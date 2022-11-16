Home Entertainment Yausye will release the new Season 3 series in the autumn and winter of 2022
The cutting-edge brand Yausye adheres to the spirit of creating clothes suitable for multiple scenes on the basis of sports comfort, exploring daily wear while taking into account practical value. The new Yausye Season 3 takes “Enough” as the theme, intending to express that modern people are forced to accept all kinds of fragmented information, and can only show a passive appearance under the pressure of fast-paced life, but for the sake of life or the continuation of existence, cannot continue.

For Yausye, “enough” is a consciousness of self-balance, the spirit of refusing to be imposed, and the spirit of choosing one’s own responsibility. Through the exploration of the pattern and the matching of fabrics, the brand uses design to guard our tranquility. The main body of the series chooses “half-filled cotton” as the form of expression, trying to visualize the state of “enough”. “Half-filled cotton” can make the design more visually effective, and at the same time spend a lot of time choosing the position and coverage of the cotton filling , trying to make the product more visually prominent without weakening the warmth retention effect and not being as bloated as traditional autumn and winter clothing.

