Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the market price has risen slightly and the transaction demand is acceptable

Billet snail price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 16, the basic price difference between the base price of HBIS’s screw thread price of 3,700 yuan and the steel billet’s price of 3,560 yuan was 140 yuan, a decrease of 0 yuan from the previous trading day.

Futures-to-spot basis difference: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the base price difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3,840 yuan on November 16 and the closing price of the main futures at 3,742 yuan was 98 yuan, a decrease of 10 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On November 16, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin became stronger.According to the monitoring data of the Lange Iron and Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of the Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4437 yuan, an increase of 29 yuan from the previous trading day;RebarThe average price is 3897 yuan, up 30 yuan from the previous trading day. Leading cities: Beijing high line (6mm) 4750 yuan, up 30 yuan; mainstream specifications of third-grade rebar (25mm) 3760 yuan, up 30 yuan; Shanghai market high line 4590 yuan, up 40 yuan; third-grade rebar 3820 yuan , up 50 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 3,700 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 15,400 tons. Today, the market price of mainstream resources of building materials in Hangzhou has risen, and Zhongtian reported 3840 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Iron and Steel Network, on November 16, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 21,300 tons, a decrease of 800 tons from the previous trading day. The demand is acceptable, and speculative demand appears. Today, the mainstream price in the Guangzhou market has risen. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4050-4060 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4000-4050 yuan in Liuzhou Iron and Steel Wangang, and 3980-4000 yuan in Hebei Iron and Steel Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may fluctuate on November 17.

