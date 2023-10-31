Home » Yawning Balch – Volume Two
Entertainment

Yawning Balch – Volume Two

by admin
Yawning Balch – Volume Two

(c) Yawning Balch

Presented about four months ago Yawning Balch a masterpiece of the art of improvisation. On “Volume One,” the members of Yawning Man and Bob Balch of Fu Manchu came together for an oversized jam session that took place back in November 2022 in Joshua Tree National Park. When the first part was released, it became known that that wasn’t all… and the quartet is now making exactly this threat come true. „Volume Two“ presents three more extra-long beads.

The entire A-side belongs to a piece that, for Balch, has parallels to “Dreaming With Eyes Open” from the first part: Well over 18 minutes are allocated to “A Moment Expanded (A Form Constant)”, which is cleverly fueled by appearance and reality , seeks self-realization and finds (only) madness. Everything begins so well-behaved and inconspicuous, almost dreamy – in keeping with the mantra of the parallel piece. As usual, Yawning Balch move forward slowly and carefully, with the warm-hearted, extremely present bass standing out in particular. In the final minutes the mystical aura increases and takes you into unimagined distances.

“Flesh Of The Gods”, the first song recorded during the Joshua Tree session, is already waiting there. Here too, caution is exercised, but there is a lot of simmering behind it. Once again the bass takes on playful to monolithic dimensions, seems almost jazzy and cheeky, while the drums move forward stoically and the psychedelic guitars slowly but surely move towards a gripping finale. “Psychic Aloha” is already lurking there, repeatedly shot through with angry heaviness and comparatively loud. Here the trio goes out of their way, turns up the amplifiers and lets the loops escalate – a musical feast.

No big surprise: Yawning Balch easily maintain the quality of its predecessor with the next gripping mega-jam that takes you into endless expanses. “Volume Two” covers the entire musical range of the Makeshift quartet, finding access to quiet and psychedelic moments, but also leaving room for roasting, destructive heaviness. The mix is ​​right and captivating, from the first to the last second. Bob Balch has already expressed interest in a sequel – it wouldn’t be a bad idea.

See also  Prong - State Of Emergency

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 3rd, 2023
Available via: Heavy Psych Sounds Records (Cargo Records)

Website: yawningman.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/yawningmanofficial

Tags: bob balch, desert rock, fu manchu, instrumental rock, psychedelic rock, review, stoner rock, volume two, yawning balch, yawning man

Category: Magazin, Reviews

You may also like

Shakira’s Stunning Halloween Decorations in her Miami Mansion

Goodbye to Ernesto Ferrero, lord of publishing

The Long-Awaited Revelation: Zheng Xinyi Unveils a Shocking...

Dog Eat Dog – Free Radicals – Album...

The Sweet Decline of Candy Corn: Americans’ Changing...

Fascism and populism – Mussolini today, is the...

Actor Song Joong-ki Talks About Getting to Know...

8 beautiful cemeteries in Vienna to walk around

Travis Barker Reveals Due Date and Name of...

Ernesto Ferrero, the lord of books, has died

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy