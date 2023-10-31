Shakira’s Stunning Halloween Decorations in her Miami Mansion

Colombian Singer Shakira Shows off Halloween Decorations in Miami Mansion

The Colombian singer, Shakira, took to her social media accounts to showcase the spooky decorations she added to her Miami mansion in celebration of the famous Halloween party. Through her official Instagram account, the Barranquilla native shared several images of the transformations she made to her home to join in on the traditional “Witches’ Night” festivities.

In the pictures, one can see that one of the staircases in Shakira’s mansion is adorned with white figures resembling bats. She also revealed that she decorated her dining room with small pumpkins and placed white candles on some of them. The artist captioned her post, saying, “Creative decoration to give a little joy to children on Halloween.”

Her loyal followers didn’t miss the opportunity to appreciate her simplicity and creativity. Internet users flooded the comments section with messages such as “Super simple,” “she is such a good mom,” and “The decoration was great.”

This marks the first Halloween that Shakira and her two children, Milan and Sasha, have spent at their Miami home. Earlier this year, the singer and her children relocated to Miami from Barcelona after announcing her divorce from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué. It was alleged that Piqué had been unfaithful to Shakira with his current partner, Clara Chía.

Since settling in the United States, Shakira has been focused on providing a smooth transition for her children. She recently pleaded with the media, photographers, and paparazzi to respect the privacy of Milan and Sasha. Understanding the permanent curiosity surrounding her and her family’s lives, Shakira emphasized the need for her children to have a break from the incessant intrusion and persecution they experienced in Barcelona.

“My children, Milan and Sasha, have lived a very difficult year,” Shakira shared. “They perceived an incessant siege and relentless persecution by the paparazzi and various media outlets in Barcelona.”

Shakira’s Halloween decorations have not only brought joy to her children but have also given her fans a glimpse into her creative and loving nature.

