Ergun Özbudun passed away – Breaking news – Sözcü

Constitutional law expert Prof. Dr. Ergun Özbudun passed away at the age of 86.

Published: 01:27 – 01 November 2023 Updated: 01:40 – 01 November 2023

Future Party Antalya Deputy Serap Yazıcı Özbudun, her husband Prof. Announced that Ergun Özbudun passed away.

Özbudun, in his post on I lost Ergun Özbudun as of 01:00 on November 1, 2023. May God Almighty accept him to the most beautiful place in heaven and bring us together again. “May his soul rest in peace and rest in peace,” he said.

WHO IS ERGUN ÖZBUDUN?

Prof. Dr. Ergun Özbudun was born in Ankara in 1937. He completed his undergraduate and doctorate degrees at Ankara University Faculty of Law.

Özbudun gave lectures at the universities of Chicago, Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, Georgetown and Paris Sorbonne.

Originally a professor of constitution, Özbudun also wrote many articles and books about political parties.

He was a member of the Council of Europe Commission on Democracy through Law, also known as the Venice Commission.

Özbudun, who speaks English and French, has many scientific articles and books in these languages. Özbudun’s books continue to be taught as courses in law faculties.

