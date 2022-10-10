Under the lamp of the master architect Louis Isadore Kahn, the hollowed-out geometric figures make a pilgrimage to light and shadow, and the born cut surfaces endow the space with fluidity. Inspired by this, this season’s clothing feels the two-dimensional and three-dimensional coexistence in contradictions.

Under the language system of clothing, there is a peak-like contradiction between geometric figures such as circles and the hourglass shape of the essence of the human body. The aesthetic standard of women’s slenderness and thinness is widely accepted, and the concept of circle is often resisted outside the door of vision. . And we are happy to see such collisions, and contradictory things are inherently beautiful.

Light is the creator. Because there is light, it can be seen, and because it is seen, it becomes an image. “We are born of light, and seasons are felt through light. We only know the world made by light.”

Therefore, in this season’s show, we combined dynamic installations with light and shadow, spliced ​​model movement lines and clothing, and discussed the appropriate geometry and dimensions of the circle. While paying tribute to Kahn, I also hope to bring you a good visual experience.

Kahn once said that we should respect the material in our hands and think about the mission the material itself wants to accomplish.

The same goes for clothing, where we ruminate on the material and the shape the fabric itself wants to be. Rather than use it to complete a coat, a skirt, or add it to a garment as a detail, we prefer to respect its own mind and achieve what it wants to be.

YEHUAFAN COLLECTION V CREDITS:

Director: YAN

Styling: BONNIE

art: warm

Hair: XUYOUHUA Huako

Makeup: PINARTISTS

Photography: DP, Zhang Boran ERIC

Music Clip: AHOOHOO HO

Show PR: CHENCHEN @瑞瑞WEPOR