It looks like we might get a Crash Bandicoot-related announcement at The Game Awards later this year, at least if the recent trailer is to be believed. As Canadian GuyEhh showed on the receipt tweeted (thanks, Wario64), a brief note states:

“Hungry for more? Try our new Wumpa Pizza for $12.08!”

This seems like a particularly inconsequential note, but considering 12.08 is the way the US writes the date December 8, 2022, which happens to be the exact date the show will take place, it seems like a huge coincidence. Plus $12.08 is a pretty unusual price for an actual pizza.

Either way, with Geoff Keighley’s show in about two months’ time, it shouldn’t be too long before we know what this trailer is alluding to.

