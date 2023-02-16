Korean stars have joined the disaster relief efforts in recent days. The picture shows (from left to right) the hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Ji Chang Wook. The top right is IVE, and the bottom right is NCT. (Huang Zongmao, GLORIOUS Entertainment, Getty Images, Getty Images/Epoch Times Synthesis)

[The Epoch Times, February 16, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Le Huixuan) Rescue activities for the major earthquakes in Turkey and Syria are continuing, and various relief materials are extremely scarce. Recently, Korean boy group NCT member Mark, Stray Kids Zhang Bin and Hyun Chen, girl group IVE, actor Ji Chang Wook, host Yoo Jae Suk and other celebrities have also joined in the list of donations and relief supplies to support disaster-stricken areas such as emergency relief items.

On the 14th, the Good Neighbors Association (Good Neighbors) stated that STARSHIP Entertainment and its popular girl group IVE jointly donated 150 million won (approximately NT$3.5415 million / US$116,800). The donation is used for humanitarian relief activities, and the group plans to purchase emergency relief supplies such as cold clothes and tents for children and residents in the disaster-stricken areas.

STARSHIP Entertainment stated that it was sad to see the children and residents of Turkey and Syria who lost their daily lives overnight. Hope this sum helps to get back to life. IVE has been doing good deeds since his debut. Last year, he was also appointed as the publicity ambassador of the “Everyone’s Activities” of the Korean Red Cross Society, and publicized the importance of sharing in the form of talent donation.

On the same day, Liu Jin, a member of the girl group ITZY, donated 50 million won (approximately NT$1,180,500/US$38,900) to the international cooperation group “the Pramis”. Rujin said: “I hope that the areas and victims affected by the earthquake can get rid of the disaster situation as soon as possible and resume their daily lives.” The money will be used to purchase emergency relief items, as well as physical and psychological support for the restoration of the daily lives of earthquake victims.

On the 15th, the UNICEF Korea Committee stated that actor Ji Chang-wook participated in the “Emergency Rescue Activities for Children in the Earthquake-stricken Areas of Turkey and Syria” and donated 100 million won (approximately NT$2.361 million/US$77,900). According to Ji Chang Wook’s wishes, the fund will be fully used for emergency relief projects such as nutrition, drinking water sanitation, education, and protection for children affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

On the 15th, NCT member Mark and host Yoo Jae-seok also donated 150 million won and 100 million won to the “Bridge of Hope National Disaster Relief Association”. All donations will be used to help people in the disaster-stricken areas purchase medicines, food, clothing and other relief materials and post-earthquake reconstruction.

It is worth mentioning that Mark made a silent donation in his own name without informing the brokerage company. It wasn’t until the relevant person of the plane called the brokerage company to confirm that Mark’s donation was known. This is the third member of NCT to donate after Doyoung and Haechan, with a cumulative amount of 350 million won (approximately NT$8,263,500/US$272,500).

On the 16th, the international cooperation organization “the Pramis” announced that Zhangbin and Hyunjin of the popular boy group Stray Kids participated in emergency relief activities for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, and donated 100 million won each. The donated money will be used for post-earthquake reconstruction and support for emergency relief supplies for victims of the earthquake.

In addition, actor Yoon Yoo-sun, (G)I-DLE So-yeon, model Cha Hyun-seung (transliteration) and others also donated money to share the power of kindness.

Editor in charge: Liang Mengzhu