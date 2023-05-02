Grabois denounced a strange event at his home and linked it to the Federal Revolution, but Justice gave him a setback

The social leader and presidential candidate Juan Grabois denounced that two presumed Buenos Aires policemen came to his house for an alleged anonymous denunciation and linked this fact to the illegal activities of the far-right group federal revolution.

However, the prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita and the judge Daniel Rafecas They did not find reasons to link one fact with the other and They sent the complaint to the Federal Chamber of San Martín.

The strange sequence occurred on April 22, when Grabois denounced: “In an unclear situation, two agents of the Buenos Aires Police appeared at my family residence and private home located in Villa Adelina, following an alleged complaint made by someone anonymously that, at that time, crimes against minors were being committed at that address“.

“Due to the fact that, at that moment, no one attended to the troops because there was no one at home, a neighbor from the neighboring house approached when she heard the blows and shouts of the agents to find out the reasons for the police appearance,” he added. .

As explained by the social leader, aware of the fact and later tried to “obtain information about it”, but without success: “No one could tell me what actually happened“.

Grabois considered that these new facts “cannot be investigated separately from the present case“in which four members of the Federal Revolution are accused.

Jonathan Morel, the leader of the Federal Revolution.

To do this, he invoked “the territorial proximity of the famous carpentry whose ownership situation has not yet been made clear” (belonging to Jonathan Morel, leader of Revolución Federal) and a report from the Airport Security Police, in which members of that group talk about him and the possibility of “getting people” for a any action against you.

The resolution of Pollicita and Rafecas

However, neither the prosecutor Pollicita, nor the judge Rafecas (substituting Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi) coincided with that criteria.

“The presentation made by Juan Grabois It is not related to the facts investigated here“, thought Pollicita.

“The event reported by the complainant does not find a point in common with the procedural purpose of the proceedings beyond the personal conjectures about the reality of the police presence at his home, not noticing a correlation between one event and another“, completed Rafecas.

“From what Grabois recounted, there is not even a glimpse of the intervention of any of the defendants and/or correspondence with the facts for which they are being prosecuted,” he added.

