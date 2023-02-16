Even in the field of AI, Microsoft and Google are jealous – the villagers who watched the show had a great time chatting with various language model robots. However, outside the battlefield of AI chatbots, the two companies still have quite close cooperation projects that hope to bring users a better experience. In this Xbox February update, Microsoft not only made its Xbox Series X|S console series more “(reduced) carbon conscious”, but also added a very convenient new integration function. Read on for the new Google Home secret: Now even the Xbox can be controlled remotely.



▲Image source: Microsoft

Google Home’s new secret: Now even the Xbox can be controlled remotely

Even in the field of AI, Microsoft and Google are jealous – the villagers who watched the show had a great time chatting with various language model robots. However, outside the battlefield of AI chatbots, the two companies still have quite close cooperation projects that hope to bring users a better experience.

In this Xbox February update, Microsoft not only made its own Xbox Series X|S console series more “(reduced) carbon-conscious” (well… it will perform dormant updates and provide better power management), and a rather handy new integration feature.

It may be to soothe the recent tense competitive atmosphere Microsoft specifically mentioned in the press release of the Xbox update that this is the latest feature in partnership with Google. After the new 10.0.22621.3446 (xb_flt_2302ni.230208-1530) system update, in the Google Home app, you will be able to control your Xbox Series X|S console like you control a Chromecast / Google TV stick.

I believe that for Google TV users, this new remote control interface should be quite familiar – should you use it every day? Through the remote control interface of the Google Home app, you will be able to control the Xbox Series X|S console’s power on/off/back/jump to the host’s home menu/volume increase/decrease/playback, and even quickly record games – this is It can also be regarded as an option that is relatively rare compared to ordinary TV boxes.

Allegedly, Xbox has actually been able to see it in the Google Home app a few years ago. If you have updated the host system and have not seen the relevant options of the remote control this time, you can consider pulling down the page and trying to reset it. (If it is detected), you should be able to see the button functions. For those who are interested in this February Xbox update, this time also brings a setting to hide the game art for the main screen. A detailed list of updated features can be found in the cited source.

Further reading:



