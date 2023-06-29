Apple Watch Ultra reflects Apple’s commitment to wearables over the past 10 years. While the latest Apple Watches are now pretty much portable mini-computers, they weren’t all that advanced to begin with. Early versions of the Apple Watch relied heavily on an iPhone connection to function. Initially, there was no App Store on watchOS, and it took years for third-party apps to run on the smartwatch without relying on iOS. However, that’s no longer the case, with a recent watchOS update redefining what the accessory can do and do. watchOS 10 may represent a new future for the Apple Watch, which finally gains independence.

watchOS 10 could be a big step toward making the Apple Watch stand-alone

While watchOS 10 is a big step toward autonomy for the Apple Watch, Apple has taken a number of steps for its wearables in recent years. For starters, there’s now an App Store that allows users to download and run apps directly on the watch, no need for an iPhone. Also, most of the health and fitness data is collected by the Apple Watch, and while the iPhone contributes slightly, the engagement is nowhere near the same. While health and fitness and the ability to install apps locally are two core elements of the Apple Watch, there are other features users expect from a standalone smartwatch. These include the ability to download and stream music through Bluetooth headphones, send text messages and make phone calls, use maps, add watch faces and make payments. As mentioned above, you can already operate on Apple Watch. At this point, the Apple Watch is pretty much a tiny iPhone on your wrist.

So what’s the problem? You still need an iPhone to set up your Apple Watch for the first time. While the company lets you set up a Honeycomb model using a family member’s iPhone, there isn’t any iPhone-free workaround. All Apple needs to do is allow users to log into their Apple ID using the built-in watchOS keyboard.

How watchOS 10 supports the goal of autonomy

Now that we’ve identified the powerful capabilities of the Apple Watch, it’s time to explore how watchOS 10 can further support the smartwatch’s vision of autonomy. Before watchOS 10, the user interface was very streamlined and lacking personality, almost just a black screen full of information, watchOS 10 completely rebuilt the operating system. Each built-in app now has a vibrant, unique design that looks similar to iOS. The Apple Watch no longer tries to fit as much information as possible on a single screen. Everything looks more presentable now, and what was once an extension of the iPhone and a mere accessory now has a style of its own. It feels like Apple has been so busy enhancing its wearables with features that it now offers more than just the essentials, but more capabilities to extend its value.

Not to mention that you can now add credit or transit cards to the Wallet app without using an iPhone, although no iPhone user would choose to operate from watchOS, because it is obviously more convenient to operate on a large screen. This small addition makes one believe that Apple really envisions a standalone smartwatch.

But is Apple willing to liberate the smartwatch?

Assuming the Apple Watch no longer needs to rely on the iPhone, many loyal Android fans are likely to buy the Apple Watch, so freeing the Apple Watch may allow Apple to sell more peripheral products.

While Apple can currently technically liberate watchOS, the company may want to avoid that in order to force more customers to switch to iOS and the ecosystem Apple has built. After all, many Android users interested in the Apple Watch’s advanced health features often buy an iPhone for that very reason. Once you have an iPhone and an Apple Watch, there’s a good chance you’ll buy other Apple products along with them to take advantage of this ecosystem.

