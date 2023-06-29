Home » Nine injured: large-scale operation after an accident on the A8
News

by admin
All nine occupants of the minibus were injured in the accident, some of them suffered serious injuries, according to the police. The motorhome driver, a 48-year-old Dutchman, and his passengers were lucky. They were unharmed.

The accident happened on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m. on the Innkreisautobahn (A8). A 28-year-old Bosnian drove the minibus in which eight other people from Bosnia and Croatia were sitting towards Graz. At the Wels junction, the bus crashed into the crash cushion for reasons that are still unclear, before it rolled over and slid on the roof onto the right-hand lane, where it collided with the mobile home.

Two helicopters and nine ambulances

The nine injured were taken to nearby hospitals. A large contingent of emergency services was required: a total of nine ambulances, two ambulance helicopters, two patrols from the Wels motorway police and vehicles from the fire brigade and Asfinag were on site.

