You are also the shining star in the night sky

——Comment on Yuan Shuxiong and his new song

Deng Huaru

A song “Morning Longhui” has been hotly discussed and fermented on the Internet since Hunan Satellite TV’s New Year’s Eve party. Hunan Satellite TV’s New Year’s Eve Gala has been staged for 17 consecutive years, and this year, it once again took the lead in the ratings competition of the New Year’s Eve concert broadcast live at the same time by major TV stations across the country. And Yuan Shuxiong, a singer from Longhui, also became popular all over the country overnight with a bright and uplifting inspirational song “Good Morning Longhui”, becoming a hot search on major portals. Countless netizens hotly discussed “Good Morning Longhui” as one of the biggest highlights of Hunan Satellite TV’s New Year’s Eve party. On the day of January 1st, the brochures for the New Year’s Eve concerts of six major TV stations across the country, including CCTV, showed that “Morning Longhui” took the top spot with a share of 98,000. After the show was broadcast, Yuan Shuxiong and his original “Morning Longhui” quickly became popular again on the screens of the majority of netizens. He was also called “the 20 billion star” by netizens because of the popular network broadcast volume and the outstanding performance of the New Year’s Eve party. gentlemen”.

It is understood that at present, “Morning Longhui” has exceeded 20 billion views on Douyin, and has soared on major music charts such as Kugou, Kuaishou, and Douyin. In the past week, the number of new hits of the song every day has exceeded 1 billion. Many netizens also apply it to singing videos and mobile phone ringtones in various scenes. In fact, “Morning Longhui” has been fermented on the entire network since the beginning of the tiger. In March, the number of views on Douyin exceeded 100 million, and it quickly became popular on major music websites. At that time, Longhui was also actively fighting against the epidemic like many places in the country. Yuan Shuxiong released this song “Good Morning Longhui” at the right time, which brought warm spring breeze to people, and also injected inspiration into many anxious hearts. energy. Until this song met the World Cup in Qatar, it became popular all over the Internet! This time, Hunan Satellite TV’s New Year’s Eve Gala made an exception and was selected as the main track of the live broadcast, which undoubtedly set fire to Yuan Shuxiong and his original song.

Now, it is necessary to go back and examine the reasons why “Good Morning Longhui” became popular so quickly. “Good morning Longhui, you accompany me to greet the brilliant dawn and welcome the new dawn; you are the most beautiful star in the night sky, illuminating me all the way forward.” Easy to understand, catchy lyrics, beautiful and lively melody , the heart-warming theme of Xiangyang unfolds undulatingly through the singer’s slightly hoarse yet magnetic voice, which sounds so pleasant, so pleasing, and so heart-warming. She is like timely rain after a long drought, a torch in a cold night, morning before dawn, and strong wine when you are tired. She makes people feel bright, comfortable and full of strength. No one expected that Hunan Satellite TV invited a grassroots singer to the New Year’s Eve party, which fully demonstrated Hunan Satellite TV’s acuity and artistic perception that are good at capturing and reflecting the emotions and wishes of the people.

The success of “Good Morning Longhui” is not only the result of Yuan Shu’s solid accumulation, but also the necessity of the current situation. The popularity of this song once again reveals a truth, which is what Engels said, “The more national the more the world.” This is the basic principle of the traditional aesthetics of our Chinese nation. Practice has repeatedly proved that all our literary and artistic forms will have strong communication and vitality if they follow this aesthetic principle; What a gorgeous coat, it will eventually be a flash in the pan. This is the law of the development of things, and also the law of the life and death of art. All rational and wise literary and art workers should follow it and practice it, and never go beyond it.

Two days have passed since Hunan Satellite TV’s New Year’s Eve party, but the reverberation of “You are the most beautiful star in the night sky, illuminating me all the way forward” has become a ringing sound echoing in my ears for a long time, sometimes converging and sometimes dissipating. I looked up at the starry sky and suddenly felt that Yuan Shuxiong was also like a shining star in the night sky. I sincerely thank Yuan Shuxiong for dedicating such pleasing and positive songs to the audience, and I sincerely thank Hunan Satellite TV for introducing such a good original singer and original song to the audience in time at the 2023 New Year’s Eve party.

(The author is the former deputy editor-in-chief and senior literary editor of Hunan Radio and Television Station)