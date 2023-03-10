You didn’t need, gifts for March births:

/// jeans shirt

/// H for Hope

/// Paper flowers from the collaboration of the Danish brand STUDIO ABOUT with designer Kristina Sørensen

/// Handmade embroidered map and napkins

/// Sneakers in the color of the sky

/// The sixth issue of As Promised

“Life is full of moral compromises that are the obligation of reality. We should do our best to avoid those that are not necessary.’

“Alice, like their grandmother, had a strong aversion to all the inevitable gray areas of life.”

‘Her laugh, he thought, is one of the most wonderful in the world. No one would think she was laughing at him. Her laughter is an invitation: I am happy to invite you to join me in this thing which I find amusing.’

from the book “Tomorrow, and another tomorrow, and another tomorrow” by Gabriel Zevin (translation: Tel Artzi) – who wrote the young Jane Young. One of the books I like because every page of them has at least one sentence that stands on its own and contains some things that are important to know about life.

Something else: The protagonists of the book develop a computer game, so it is interesting both for gamers and mothers of gamers.

something else 2: In this book as well, as in many American books, an Israeli couple in their 30s appeared for him with names that are not clear how the author of the book chose them. This time: Dov and Betya.

(When you are a person who listens to the words, all the songs are protest songs)

״They’ve been sayin’, “You’re sophisticated

They’re complainin’, overeducated

You are saying all the words I’m dreaming

Say it after me

Say it after me

They will blame us, crucify and shame us

We can’t help it if we are a problem

We are tryin’ hard to get your attention

I’m climbin’ up your wall