The British community interest society, the African Academy for Ecological Development received a high honorary distinction in Marrakech on March 04, 2023. The major Moroccan tourist city hosted a prestigious ceremony organized by the British Moroccan Society during which it honored this academy in the service of African women.

The African Academy for Ecological Development continues to carry out actions on several fronts in favor of ecological development in Africa and the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of African women. This commitment to African women and the environment was warmly welcomed by the British Morrocan Society, which honored her in the presence of its members of the steering committee and the advisory committee as well as its ambassadors.

In his speech, the Founding President of this academy, Abdelhamid Khalil meant that “all the benefits of the Academy are directed to communities of pre-designated African women, convinced that the sustainable development of Africa cannot be achieved without bring justice to African women”.

He also recalled, to emphasize the extent of the work done by the academy since its establishment, that “the academy makes a point of promoting the empowerment of women as active actors in the change for sustainable development, promoting their rights and empowering them and empowering them”.

Indeed, fruit of reflections of several actors and professionals having evolved internationally in various sectors of activity, this academy is recognized by the “United Kingdom Social Enterprise Body” and contributes enormously by its actions to create an environment favorable to the evolution African women through its five specialized departments which organize activities aimed at economic development, social development, environmental protection and the preservation of cultural diversity.

The local structures of the target territories constitute a point of support for the academy to make its initiatives more efficient, a strategy of territorial anchoring that is decisive in its objectives, hence the joint ventures in Morocco with the “Travel Link” foundation for the benefit schooling of young rural girls and in other African countries such as Senegal or Togo and soon another in China with the University of Peking with a view to offering diploma courses relating to aspects of entrepreneurship for the benefit of some twenty women.

The meeting in Marrakech was an opportunity for the officials of the academy to visit these structures and associations in the High Atlas Mountains benefiting from the aid of the British Morrocan Society, to measure the impact of their charitable actions on the population. local.

The vice-president of the academy, Mr. Sengchanh Ming, also President of the Association of Chinese in Europe, specified the universal character of the Academy whose leading members come from many regions of the world, which gives ” this authority richness and fairness in its actions”. He also praised the potential, wealth and human assets of Africa that deserve to be highlighted to boost its sustainable development.

The African Academy for Ecological Development and the British Moroccan Society (BMS) share the same principles and values ​​and work together for social and humanitarian activities in Morocco.

The theme of this year revolving around Golf, prizes were awarded to the winners of a Golf tournament organized for the benefit of members of the BMS.

After a parenthesis of almost three years of rupture due to the health crisis due to COVID 19, the BMS and the African Academy for Ecological Development seem to be finding better prospects.

Seyram cossive