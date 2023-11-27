You shouldn’t have November

You shouldn’t have, gifts for November birthdays:

/// Dark jeans from the collaboration of Ononoko and Under the Rock (there are now discounts in honor of Israeli November)

/// A small bouquet of seasonal flowers depending on what arrived that day from the growers

/// A book by Jane Austen (Alma Book Publishing now has discounts for shopping IL)

/// The beginning of the tea season, this year more than ever (you can add some mint stems from the balcony)

/// Multitasking: linen, stripes and long sleeve, at IL shopping prices

/// A hat that reminds you to breathe and all profits from it go to charity

>>>

A quote that proves that a book by Jane Austen is always the perfect choice (on days like this it’s also a safe choice). This quote happens to be from Mansfield Park, translated for me by Evron, because this is the book I’m reading again now:

“The meeting was considered pleasant by all, since the ratio between those wishing to speak and those willing to listen was balanced; and the meal itself was rich and sumptuous, in the usual style of the Grant family, and too well suited to the habits of all to excite any emotion, except in Mrs. Norris, who could never contend either with the size of the table or the quantity of dishes on it, and who always managed to experience some discomfort when the servants passed behind her chair , and to strengthen her opinion that when so many dishes are placed on the table, it is inevitable that unity will grow cold.’

>>>

Deep in my heart, I do believe

We shall overcome someday